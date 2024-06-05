Kemri and CDC join hands to combat influenza

The Kenya Medical Research Institute (Kemri) and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are working on enhancing laboratory quality measures for influenza, biosafety and other respiratory viruses in the country.

Speaking during a capacity building workshop facilitated by CDC, Dr Festus Tolo, who represented Kemri acting Director General Elijah Songok, highlighted the crucial role that laboratory science plays in the global health landscape, particularly in the context of infectious diseases like Influenza.

In March, the Health ministry confirmed that there was an influenza outbreak in the country. The ministry’s acting Director General Patrick Amoth disputed reports of a spike in Covid-19 cases caused by a new variant after claims by doctors that they were seeing patients they suspected had the JN1 Covid-19 variant.

Dr Amoth, who noted that “the government has been looking for the JNI variant since December but no case has been reported in the country”, disclosed that the increased number of people who were experiencing coughs and sore throat was as a result of seasonal flu.

“None of these sites have reported an increase in the numbers of the SARS-CoV-2 (Covid 19), but increased cases of influenza have been reported,” he said, adding that Kenya reports an upsurge in two peaks — February to March and July to November.

“The current increase in numbers is in line with the expected cases of influenza at this time of the year and there has been no significant changes in the number of hospitalisations and deaths reported,” Dr Amoth explained.

The London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine observes that influenza-associated respiratory illness was substantial during the emergence of the 2009 influenza pandemic in Kenya. However, recent national estimates of influenza burden in the post-pandemic period are unavailable to guide influenza vaccine policy .

Speaking during the workshop at Kemri, CDC Influenza Programme Director Gideon Emukule, who welcomed at least 15 participants drawn from Togo, Ethiopia, Burkina Faso, Mozambique, Zanzibar, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Tanzania and Kenya, said much more needs to be done to combat influenza in the country and the entire region.

Training and investing in experts was highlighted as a key pillar of dealing with influenza, which is why key expertise was pooled from Kenya’s National Influenza Center that is routinely involved in handling and testing specimens for various respiratory pathogens.

“Substantial efforts are ongoing worldwide to combat influenza and other respiratory viruses, this is why we have to build the capacity of laboratory professionals,” Dr Tolo said.

He noted that more funds are needed.

“With the funding and technical support from the US CDC, Kenya has been conducting surveillance for influenza and other respiratory pathogens since 2006. This support has been instrumental in carrying out research here at Kemri,” he said.

Dr Emukule provided in-depth insights into the latest advancements in influenza surveillance and laboratory practices.

“Respiratory pathogens such as influenza, SARSCoV-2, respiratory syncytial virus and others continue to pose a global public health threat and are responsible for significant morbidity and mortality burden globally. I strongly believe that this workshop has equipped you with an advanced understanding of laboratory science, microbiology/virology and Biosafety measures in laboratories.”

The workshop concluded with a call to action for continued commitment to improving laboratory standards and fostering international cooperation.

“ The collaborative efforts of the Kemri-CDC and the participating countries are expected to yield substantial benefits in the ongoing fight against influenza and other respiratory viruses,”Dr Tolo assured.