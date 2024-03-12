JOOTRH takes part in innovative heartburn research

The study will utilise a novel device called Embeddable Capsule for Ambulatory pH monitoring (E-CAP) for remote monitoring of the condition. "The innovative device is inserted into a patient’s digestive system and it transmits real-time data on stomach acid levels and other crucial information over long distances, " said JOOTRH Chief Executive Officer Richard Lesiyampe. The wireless transmission technology, which is the first of its kind in the country, allows remote monitoring and analysis across vast geographical distances. Once the data is extracted from the stomach, it is transmitted to various specialists in Europe for review before an advisable treatment is administered for accuracy. Five patients who have in the past reported cases of heartburn have been selected to take part in the one-year pilot project..

Apart from Kisumu, the ground breaking study will be carried out alongside other research centers in Europe.



Dr Lesiyampe said the study aims to provide deeper insights into progression of GERD, leading to advanced diagnosis and treatment.



The study will see endoscopists at JOOTRH trained and equipped with knowledge and skills to utilise the technology.



The referral hospital will also receive an endoscopy tower, gastroscope and accessories under the E-CAP programmes to enhance diagnostic capabilities throughout the programme.



"This study marks a significant global milestone as it is being undertaken at only two locations worldwide, that is JOOTRH and various centers in Europe," said Dr Lesiyampe.



According to health experts, GERD often results from eating acidic foods or beverages. It can be triggered by lying down or bending over making the acids flow back easily into the esophagus.



According to a 2017 report by the Aga Khan University Hospital, about two in every 10 people in the country suffer from acid reflux while over 50 per cent of the individuals will have reflux symptoms over a 12-month period.



“Long standing severe GERD causes changes in the cells within the lining of oesophagus which can become either pre-cancerous or cancerous,” read the report.



