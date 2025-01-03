It’s time to review Kenya’s health laws that remain in dinosaur era

In the 21st century, Kenya has dealt with multiple public health issues that put our health systems on trial, and though we have managed to sail through, it has not been without major casualties.

At the turn of the century, the former president, Daniel Moi, had just declared HIV and Aids a national disaster, 15 years after the death of the first-ever diagnosed Aids patient in the country. This declaration was made after intense advocacy resulting from an alarming rate of HIV/Aids-related deaths in the country.

President Mwai Kibaki took the bull by the horns in the fight against HIV, leading from the front, becoming the first president in Africa to speak directly through public media campaigns on HIV prevention and treatment. The government put its money where its mouth was, with heavy investment in HIV care, resulting in a robust health system response and adaptation to curb the scourge.

Over the past two decades, Kenya has faced multiple outbreaks of infectious diseases that required public health measures to contain them and prevent progression into threatening epidemics. These include Avian flu, Swine flu, Rift Valley fever, cholera, measles, and more recently, Covid-19 and Mpox.

Covid-19 exposed our underbelly in this decade. All world over, we were caught flat-footed; with an uncoordinated response globally resulting in high mortalities and morbidities as health systems were overwhelmed. The Ministry of Health in Kenya was galvanised into action, with reactionary responses to the new disease and a heavy spotlight on our public health laws.

Containment measures

Whereas the Cabinet Secretary was within his legal right to impose extreme containment measures such as quarantines, lock-downs and restriction on travel, not only was public compliance an issue but also the constitutionality with regard to the implementation of the measures challenged in court.

Kenya pulled through the pandemic relatively decently compared to others globally. However, this outcome was attributed more to unknown reasons why Africa as a region was spared the heavy impact of the scourge, rather than the impact of our public health measures.

The lessons learnt from this pandemic were plentiful and need to be put to use urgently to assure better responses going forward. The setting up of critical care units in hospitals countrywide, both in public and private hospitals, was a big plus for the health systems. The units continue to serve a wide array of patients in need who would otherwise not have had access. Establishment of emergency preparedness units in many health facilities is another gain.

Communication is a core pillar of effective health governance that was inadequately managed, resulting in public fear, poor compliance with public health measures, misinformation, disinformation and outright hesitancy to take up lifesaving health interventions. Not only were health outcomes for Covid-19 negatively impacted, but also, for other health conditions, most especially maternal and neonatal outcomes. Many patients feared visiting hospitals for other illnesses, with a surge in mortality and morbidity from manageable conditions.

The country lost millions of shillings in the wake of the pandemic due to poor accountability and possible outright corruption; money that has still not been recovered. Even worse is that there do not seem to be clear measures put in place to guard against such wastage in the event of similar occurrences in the future. But of note is the fact that no one seems to appreciate the gap in public health legislation in Kenya. Our Public Health Act, Cap 242, the most important piece of legislation with regard to public health, was first enacted in 1921, and despite multiple amendments, last in 2012, it largely remains a colonial relic that has never been customised to speak to the Kenyan context.

The 250-page document needs to address modern problems and be realistic enough to ensure the provisions made are implementable. As it stands currently, its heavily focused on conditions that are currently not an immediate threat such as small pox, leprosy, sexually transmitted infections and the plague. It requires medical practitioners to make notifications of certain notifiable conditions. This Act was done at a time when telegrams were the novel mode of official communication. A century later, it remains the only acknowledged mode in the Act. The Act previously did not even acknowledge air travel in matters of port health, focusing of sea-faring vessels only.

The Act gives the minister for Health the authority to guard against the spread of a notifiable infectious disease, as certificate signed by the medical officer of health, and by order of a magistrate; through removal of a person, isolation and detention until, in the opinion of the medical officer of health, he is free from infection or able to be discharged without posing a danger to the public health, or until the magistrate cancels the order.

This was the premise upon which the Covid-19 quarantines were being enforced. What the Ministry of Health failed to observe was the second part of the provision, which mandates the local authority of the district where such person is found, in this case, the county governments, to shoulder the cost of this quarantine.

The Act needs to align with the Constitution of Kenya 2010, and strike a clear balance between individual rights and health with regard to public interest. When it comes to matters of life and death, where public interest overrides individual interests, the Act must pronounce itself succinctly to avoid conflict and infringement of human rights. It must assure that the implementation of the provisions is carried out in a humane manner at all times.

Additionally, the Act must accommodate rapidly changing technologies in healthcare that allow for implementation of the provisions in an easier, more efficient, more sustainable and less intrusive manner. This is through acknowledgment of the advancements made in medicine with regard to disease prevention, control, diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation. There is need for flexibility to accommodate emerging diseases, and adopting the one health approach to epidemic and pandemic control. Intersectoral approach for public health issues that need to be coordinated by the public health departments need to be expressly stated, accounting for the national approach, and with full consideration for our devolved system of governance.

The Public Health Act needs clarity with regard to regulation of various aspects stipulated herein, including building and construction, hospitality and health facilities, to prevent overlapping of enforcement and unnecessary licensure. The multiple licensures make it costly for businesses, leading to loss of compliance and cooperation in a sector that needs all players on the same page.

Finally, public health needs to be adequately funded. Public health departments, especially at county level, cannot be left to make do with token budgets and heavy reliance on donor funding. The health budgets need to reflect the importance of this important aspect of public health safety.

In 2025, it would be a fallacy to implement the Digital Health Act on the premise of a Public Health Act that remains in the dinosaur era!