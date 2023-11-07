Inflamed tonsils: Causes, symptoms and treatment

Dear Doc,

Tonsillitis refers to inflammation of the tonsils, which occurs most of the time due to infection. The tonsils are small masses on both sides of the throat. They are lymph nodes and part of their work is to filter out bacteria and other infectious agents. They also make antibodies to attack these germs, but sometimes they are overwhelmed, resulting in swelling and inflammation of the tonsils. The tonsillitis may be acute, lasting between three and 14 days; or it may be recurrent, meaning that you experience several episodes of tonsillitis over the year; or it may be chronic, meaning that it lasts for many weeks or months.

Tonsillitis is usually caused by viral infection though bacteria may also cause infection. The symptoms of tonsillitis include swollen and/or painful tonsils, white patches on the tonsils, pain when swallowing, fever, headache, neck pain, painful neck lymph nodes, bad breath and voice changes. Children may refuse to eat or have poor appetite, have increased drooling and may be irritable. For some people, the throat irritation may trigger nausea and vomiting. Possible complications include spread to surrounding tissues and airway blockage. Untreated bacterial infection can lead to rheumatic fever, which has many complications including kidney disease and rheumatic heart disease, a leading cause of heart disease in Kenya.

Treatment includes salt water gargle, taking adequate fluids and medication to relieve pain and fever. Antibiotics should only be used on prescription by a doctor after determining that the infection is bacterial after examination, blood tests and/or a throat swab. Surgical removal of the tonsils is done if the tonsillitis is very recurrent, or if there are breathing difficulties, significant challenges with swallowing or if the infection has spread to surrounding tissues and is not improving with antibiotics.

Prevention of tonsillitis is by observing hygiene, ensuring adequate ventilation and observing cough etiquette.





I have a habit of tooth grinding during sleep. I don't hear it but people tell me that I clench the teeth. I also experience hypnic jerks (involuntary muscle contractions that some people experience as they fall asleep). Is this a red alert or am I okay? What might be the problem?

Grinding or clenching of teeth while sleeping is called sleep bruxism. It can occur because the teeth are crooked, or there are missing teeth, or there’s an abnormal “bite” (where the upper and lower teeth are not properly aligned and do not meet properly or they don’t meet at all). Grinding of teeth can also be an indicator of stress or anxiety. It may also occur due to the presence of another sleep disorder such as snoring or sleep apnea –pauses in breathing while sleeping. Bruxism may also develop as a result of other illnesses or as a side effect of medications. Smoking, alcohol and caffeine use are also risk factors of developing bruxism.

When sleep bruxism is mild, it is harmless. When it is more severe, you may notice that you wake up with a headache and jaw pain. When it goes on for long, it can cause damage of teeth, jaw problems and problems with the joints of the jaw.

It is advisable for you to be reviewed by a dentist to assess for teeth damage and evaluate the possible causes of the bruxism. You may be given a mouth guard to keep the teeth separate and prevent further damage from the grinding. Management of the underlying causes, if any, may require referral to the relevant specialist, which may be a dentist, a sleep specialist, a physician and others. In addition, if the bruxism is due to stress, then practicing stress-relief techniques would be helpful. Also cut back on caffeine consumption and alcohol intake. Avoid chewing on gum or pens/pencils as it makes the jaws more used to grinding and clenching. The dentist can also advise on the best way to rest/position your jaw when awake. And practise good sleep etiquette.

Hypnic jerks are involuntary muscle contractions that occur when falling asleep or when sleeping. They usually happen during the period of transition between being awake and falling asleep. They may be experienced together with a vivid dream. They may be mild and unnoticed, or they may be significant enough to wake the individual up.

Hypnic jerks are common, with about 70 per cent of people experiencing them. They have no specific cause though someone may be at higher risk of experiencing hypnic jerks if they are extremely tired, or if they have not been sleeping well, or when stressed or anxious, or as a consequence of intense exercise very close to bedtime, or due to taking a stimulant close to bedtime such as caffeine or medication with stimulants.

Hypnic jerks are generally not a cause of concern unless they are accompanied by confusion, pain, injury or incontinence, in which case a neurology review is advisable. To reduce the likelihood of experiencing hypnic jerks, practise good sleep hygiene and relaxation techniques to relieve stress and anxiety.

Sleep etiquette includes sleeping and waking up at the same time every day, having a relaxing sleep time routine, making the sleeping area cool, dark and quiet, avoiding stimulants and intense activity close to bedtime and use of electronic devices in bed. In case there is overwhelming stress or anxiety causing these symptoms, it would be beneficial to engage a mental health professional for psychological support, in addition to support from loved ones.

