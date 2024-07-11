Indigenous communities wage war on biological theft



Kenya is a treasure trove of biodiversity, placing it among the 10 mega-biodiverse countries globally. It boasts over 35,000 species of flora and fauna, including around 25,000 animal species, 7,000 plant species, and at least 2,000 fungi and bacteria species.

However, indigenous communities in Kenya and other nations in the Global South are worried about the lack of proper mechanisms to protect their intellectual property from multinational corporations. These communities are calling for fair sharing of benefits from breakthroughs based on their natural resources.

Daniel Kibe, a resident of Mangar in Baringo County, has raised concerns about rampant biopiracy.

Biopiracy, the illegal collection of indigenous plants, bacteria, or animals by corporations for economic gain, is a significant concern around the globe.

"We call on the Kenyan government to implement stringent measures to curb biopiracy by multinational corporations who have left most indigenous communities poor despite garnering billions of shillings from their natural resources," he said.

In Mangar, the community has for long relied on various indigenous aloe vera species for medicinal, aesthetic and cultural purposes. Community members patrol the farm to protect their 20 acres of aloe vera, against corporate theft.

There have been cases where some rogue locals, hired by tycoons, illegally harvested aloe vera for profit without compensating the community.

Jonathan Karatu, leader of the Endorois Welfare Council, has now called for robust regulatory oversight and a patenting system to protect indigenous communities.

"The Endorois community lost valuable genetic resources worth billions of shillings in 1992 when a British scientist exploited a microbe for industrial use without proper compensation to the community," he said.

"Due to lack of enforcement and compliance laws, he exploited the potential of a particular microbe known as Thermophilic anaerobic bacteria. His illegal bioprospecting led to the discovery of an enzyme in bacteria that is used, among other industrial uses, to create the 'stone-washed' or fading appearance of jeans," Mr Karatu added.

A US-based corporation, Genecor, bought the samples, patented them and cloned them on an industrial scale.

This kind of biopiracy or bioprospecting opened doors for the obtaining of patents that restricted its future use without paying the Endorois community from which the microbes originated.

However, the matter was contested in court after KWS filed a legal suit against the American company and won a settlement of Sh52 million to the government. Sh2 million was disbursed to the community, which they later used for bursaries.

Following that incident, in 2019, the Endorois Welfare Council published the Endorois Biocultural Protocol, a guiding principle for conserving natural resources in the region. The document also stipulated how to protect the community's rights over their resources by engaging with third parties interested in exploiting natural resources in the landscape.

William Kimosop, the Lake Baringo National Reserve senior warden, emphasised the need for local awareness about biodiversity laws to protect against exploitation. He lauded efforts of Baringo County Conservancy Association (BCCA), funded by The Nature Conservancy, in supporting local communities in establishing conservancies.

"People need to know about the Environmental Management and Coordination, Conservation of Biological Diversity and Resources, Access to Genetic Resources and Benefit Sharing Regulations of 2006. Clause 160 states that the conservation of biological diversity in Kenya and the control of access to genetic resources gives room for the possession and use of such genetic resources for research, bioprospecting, conservation, industrial application, or even commercial purposes," Mr Kimosop said.

Galgallo Roba , the founder and director of Marsabit Botanic Garden, also asserted that preserving the culture should be geared towards bridging the gap between culture and economy for equitable regional development.

"Marsabit County is a biodiversity hotspot, home to a treasure trove of endemic cultural heritage riches and intrinsically linked to pristine ecosystem riches working together to form a bubble of life, thus necessitating roadmaps aimed at preserving and promoting them for socioeconomic gains," Mr Roba said.

Mr Roba, whose love for culture compelled him to quit his high school teaching job, observed that Marsabit communities needed to develop Biocultural community protocols (BCP) as the only way of increasing their capacity to drive local implementation of international and local environmental laws.

Baringo County Conservancies Association (BCCA) Chief Executive Susan Jepkemoi explained that the creation of conservancies in the region was aimed at legally mandating inclusion of communities or sharing of any subsequent revenue accrued from research and bioprospecting natural resources in the region.

"BCCA is also facilitating a pilot programme with an international company that approached KWS to conduct ethnobotany research on the medicinal plants found in Baring County," she said.

Cases of biopiracy are not new. In 1997, Pfizer and a South African corporation produced an anti-obesity drug using Hoodia Cactus, leading to a legal battle over benefit sharing. Pfizer ended up giving credit to the indigenous people who had used it for generations.

In 1994, an American multinational chemical corporation, (Grace) Process Innovation Centre Analytical Services Center, patented the neem seed extracts for antifungal spray yet Indians had known the antifungal properties of neem for decades. The patent was eventually overturned in 2000.

In 1995, two scientists and the University of Mississippi were given a patent to use turmeric to treat fresh wounds. Turmeric has been indigenous to Asia for centuries as Indians used it to treat wounds. However, the US researcher's patent on the use of turmeric was challenged by an Indian research organisation and revoked in 1997 as the US-based scientist illegally profited from India's ancient knowledge.

Other grains such as South Asian Basmati Rice, South American Quinoa, Mexican Yellow Beans and Ethiopian Teff, have also faced biopiracy attempts.

In 2005, over 190 UN member nations agreed to a treaty to combat biopiracy, demanding transparency in patent applications. However, the treaty failed to address compensation, leaving indigenous communities without recourse for damages.

The Nagoya Protocol, effective since October 2014, aims to regulate access to genetic resources and ensure fair benefit-sharing with provider communities. Yet, issues like deforestation and environmental degradation remain as hurdles for poor countries to fully embrace the protocol.

The COP15 Biodiversity Conference in Montreal reiterated that indigenous peoples and local communities should be primary beneficiaries of research and receive fair compensation for their knowledge, recognising their crucial role in conservation and sustainability.