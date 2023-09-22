Impact of climate change on Kenya's economy

The impacts of climate change on Kenya's economy have gained significant attention, with both local and international reports underscoring the serious threats posed to the nation's sustainable development goals.

The Institute of Economic Affairs' report, "Economics of Climate Change in Kenya: Evidence from Sectoral Studies" (May 2023), underscored the alarming trends of climate change's impact on Kenya's economy. It revealed the increasing likelihood of annual long-term fiscal liabilities of 2-2.8 per cent of GDP. Additionally, the report projects significant yield reductions of 40-45 per cent for vital crops by 2050, leading to a potential food price increase of 75-90 per cent by 2055.

In November 2022, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) asserted that climate risks have far-reaching implications for Kenya's economy. The NGO underlined that the country’s economy largely depends on sectors highly susceptible to climate variability and change and extreme weather events.

Herein, we focus on the vulnerabilities that changes in climate over time impose on the nation's economic framework.





Vulnerability of rainfed agriculture

Kenya's economy heavily relies on rainfed agriculture, which provides livelihoods for a substantial portion of the population. However, this sector is particularly susceptible to the impacts of climate change. Erratic rainfall patterns, prolonged droughts and extreme weather events disrupt agricultural cycles, reducing crop yields and livestock productivity. The dependence on rainfed agriculture makes it challenging for farmers to adapt to unpredictable weather conditions, ultimately affecting rural households' food security and income stability.





Tourism's exposure to climate variability

As East Africa's financial, trade and communications hub, Kenya's economy is significantly intertwined with its tourism sector. The country's iconic landscapes, wildlife and national parks draw tourists worldwide. However, the susceptibility of tourism to climate variability and change poses a significant challenge. Changing weather patterns have altered ecosystems, impacting wildlife behaviour and biodiversity. Furthermore, extreme weather events can disrupt travel plans, leading to cancellations and reduced tourist numbers. This, in turn, affects revenue generation and job opportunities within the sector.





Economic implications of extreme weather events

Extreme weather events such as floods and droughts can cause extensive damage to critical infrastructure, disrupt supply chains and impact various industries. The economic toll of these events can reverberate across sectors, leading to reduced productivity, increased costs and even potential loss of investments.





Climate adaptation and mitigation strategies

Investing in comprehensive climate adaptation and mitigation strategies is costly. Climate-resilient agriculture, including drought-tolerant crops and efficient water management techniques, can help farmers cope with changing conditions. Diversifying the economy by promoting non-agricultural sectors can reduce dependency on rainfed agriculture. For the tourism sector, promoting sustainable tourism practices and diversifying attractions can increase resilience to climate-induced disruptions. All these require funding that stretch a government already in debt, further straining the taxpayers.





Given the global nature of climate change, international collaboration is essential. Partnerships with organisations like USAID can provide funding, expertise and knowledge-sharing opportunities. Engaging in international climate agreements can also drive efforts to mitigate greenhouse gas emissions and limit global temperature rise, benefiting Kenya's vulnerable sectors.

With rainfed agriculture and tourism, the cornerstones of the nation's prosperity, under severe risk from climate variability and extreme weather events, immediate action is imperative.

Kenya can shield its sustainable development goals from climate-related disruptions by implementing adaptive strategies, investing in resilient infrastructure and actively participating in global collaborations. By acting swiftly, the nation can fortify its economy, cultivate growth and pave the way for a future that thrives in the face of climate challenges.







