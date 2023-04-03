I'm allergic to heat

“Are you familiar with the sensation of being pricked by a needle or a pin? Or perhaps a sudden sharp itch that almost feels the same? If the answer is yes, then perhaps you might get a slight idea of what it feels like itching all over your body simultaneously – a very sharp itch that can best be likened to being pricked by hundreds of needles all at once.

My name is Dudley Muchiri, 26, and this is an uncomfortable sensation I am all too familiar with. I live with a condition called cholinergic urticarial. To simply put it; I am allergic to heat.

I was about 10 years old and in Standard Five when the signs first presented. This significantly affected my life, especially in school. I would be out playing with other children and then I would start itching and scratching, alike someone with scabies. At this time I did not know what exactly was happening, but I knew it was caused by heat, so I would just sit and watch as my peers played or go back to class. Sometimes the itching would be so intense and I would scratch and hurt myself.

I have a vivid recollection coming home from school one day. The walk was half a kilometre at most, a short distance one might argue, but even that could turn into a nightmare for me. By the time I was getting home I was in utter distress. I rushed to my room and could not even manage to remove my uniform. I just lay on the floor writhing and crying digging into my skin with my nails, confused about what was happening to me.

Looking back I wonder why I never told anyone about my condition; probably because itches are a normal occurrence and I thought it was just something that would eventually go away on its own. Of course my mother would sometimes notice the scratches on my skin, but when she asked I would just say I got them while playing.

My teenage years were the worst. When I joined high school, an already bad situation became even worse. Besides the itching I started developing some rash every time it happened. This would look like very tiny pimples (hives) mostly on my back and hands, filled with some clear liquid. They would disappear within an hour after my body temperature went down. During very hot days, I could not even manage to go for lunch as it would just be torture walking the 700 metre path from class to the dining hall, and back.

In 2015, having suffered in silence for almost eight years, I decided to seek medical help. I told my mother about it, but she took the matter lightly; it was just some itch, right? There was no physical evidence to show I was not okay and it was the cold season, the month of June. An incident a short while later, however, changed her mind. While out on a walk with her and two others, on a cold cloudy afternoon, I got an intense episode and I just fell to the ground writhing and scratching, with hives all over my body, this time even my face.

She took me to see a doctor in a panic, which was the first time I got to learn about what I was suffering from. The doctor explained to me that the condition could only be managed, but it was not treatable. I got a steroid injection as well as an antihistamine cream and that was the first time that I actually managed to go a few weeks without the itch. I also got to learn that cholinergic urticaria is mostly hereditary, and a talk with my father confirmed this. He also suffered the same ordeal when he was younger.

As the years have progressed, the situation has gotten better. I do not itch so much now and I no longer get the hives, but sometimes when my body temperature rises, you might catch me scratching myself more than normal number of times. It also happens randomly, some days I can walk outside in the sun and be fine, while sometimes it is triggered by taking a shower with water hot water.

I have learnt to live with the condition now. It is still very irritating, but I am well accustomed to it and it does not hamper my activities. If the situation gets too bad, I just take cold fluids and splash my face and hands with cold water. Wearing light and light coloured clothes also helps. And even though I suffered in childhood thinking everyone else went through what I was going through, I now know what to watch out for if I have children of my own, and how I can help someone else going through the same.”

A 2013 study conducted by the American Academy of Dermatology says the following about cholinergic urticaria and miliaria;

Cholinergic urticaria (CU) is a type of skin rash caused by an increase in core body temperature after taking a warm bath, exercise, intake of spicy foods, or exposure to stress. According to the study, it usually manifests trough hives on the skin that feel itchy, tingly and warm. In rare cases, symptoms can include shortness of breath, diarrhoea, light headedness, headaches and low blood pressure.

This type of urticaria is common among men and usually presents between ages 10 to 30. It's not clear what causes this condition. Some evidence suggests it may be due to the nervous system or from an allergic response to sweat.

There is no treatment for CU but it can be managed using antihistamines or steroids. When the hives appear, one can also take a cold bath to cool off, wear light clothes and pace physical activities. For stress triggered CU, breathing and calming exercises can help.

CU can easily be confused with another condition called miliaria or prickly heat. Unlike CU which is an allergic reaction to heat and sweat, miliaria is caused by sweat trapped under the skin due to blocked pores.

Symptoms of miliaria can range from small blisters to deep inflamed lumps. Adults usually develop heat rash in skin folds and where clothing rubs against the skin. In infants, the rash is mainly found on the neck, shoulders and chest. It can also show up in the armpits, elbow creases and groin.



There are various types of miliaria, classified based on how deep beneath the skin the sweat is trapped.

• The mildest form of heat rash is called miliaria crystallina. It occurs when the opening of the sweat duct on the surface of the skin (sweat pore) is blocked. This form is marked by tiny, clear, fluid-filled bumps that break easily.

• A type that occurs deeper in the skin is called miliaria rubra. It is sometimes called prickly heat. Signs and symptoms include small, inflamed blister-like bumps and itching or prickling in the affected area.

• Occasionally, the inflamed bumps of miliaria rubra fill with pus. This form is called miliaria pustulosa.

• A less common form of heat rash is called miliaria profunda. It affects the deepest layer of the skin (dermis). It causes firm, painful or itchy inflamed bumps that look like goose bumps and may break open.

Miliaria can be managed by wearing light clothing that wick moisture form the skin, avoiding creams that block sweat pores, taking cold showers and limiting physical activities in hot climates.