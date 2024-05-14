Hypertension: What you need to know as you age

The silent killer known as hypertension is tightening its grip, with alarming statistics revealing a nation at risk. A STEP survey conducted in 2015 showed that 28.6 per cent of Kenyan adults had hypertension and only 6.5 per cent were using medication. These grim statistics remain to date.



What is hypertension?

Hypertension is a medical condition characterised by increased blood pressure levels. It is diagnosed when the blood pressure rises above 130/80 mmHg. Hypertension should not be diagnosed with one reading but multiple readings, preferably at home or outside the hospital.

How common is hypertension?

According to latest data from the Kenya Ministry of Health, hypertension affects nearly one in four adults, with approximately seven out of 10 Kenyans remaining unaware of their condition. The prevalence increases to 58.3 per cent in those aged 60-69 years. High blood pressure is also becoming more common in young adults.

What causes hypertension?

No single factor contributes to hypertension. Risk factors are genetic predisposition, unhealthy dietary habits, exceptionally high salt intake, sedentary lifestyles and excessive alcohol consumption.

How do you know you have hypertension?

Most people have no symptoms even with high blood pressure such as 200/100mmHg. It is advisable to be screened at least once a year. For those at high risk, for instance if there is a family history of hypertension, they should be screened frequently. Early diagnosis is paramount in identifying hypertension and preventing its potentially devastating consequences.

The Ministry of Health recommends that all adults undergo blood pressure screening at least once every two years, with more frequent checks-ups for individuals at higher risk or with pre-existing health conditions.

Is hypertension treatable?

Treatment often involves lifestyle modifications such as adopting a balanced diet, engaging in regular physical activity, limiting alcohol and tobacco consumption and managing stress. In addition, a health practitioner can prescribe various medications to control blood pressure. After that, follow-up is paramount to ensure adequate blood pressure targets.

Are there consequences of untreated hypertension?

Untreated hypertension increases risk of heart disease (heart attack and heart failure), stroke, kidney damage and vision impairment.

Can you protect yourself from hypertension threat?

High blood pressure can be prevented or reduced by eating healthily, maintaining a healthy weight, taking regular exercise, drinking alcohol in moderation and not smoking.

Is the medication for hypertension harmful?

While medications are commonly prescribed to control hypertension, questions arise regarding their potential harm. While all medicines carry some degree of risk, particularly when misused or improperly monitored, the benefits of effectively managing hypertension generally outweigh the risks. All antihypertensive medication used to treat hypertension have been tested comprehensively and found to be safe for the patient and indeed effective in lowering blood pressure. Furthermore, patients are typically evaluated for drug-related side effects during follow-up visits. However, patients should remain vigilant for potential side effects and adhere closely to their prescribed regimen, consulting their healthcare provider promptly with any concerns.

Are there alternatives to pills?

Daily pills remain the cornerstone for the control of blood pressure. However, adopting a healthy lifestyle involving a Mediterranean diet and regular exercise controls blood pressure. Pills and lifestyle measures have both been shown to prevent cardiovascular complications of hypertension such as heart failure, heart attack, kidney failure and stroke. When patients get admitted with very high blood pressures in hospital and with complications such as heart failure or stroke, intravenous medication is administered to lower blood pressure immediately.Currently, there are non-pill options for hypertension. One of them is renal denervation therapy, which can be offered to patients with resistant hypertension.

What makes blood pressure that is well controlled suddenly become difficult to control?

Alterations in medication, stress levels from work or personal life, poor diet, lack of exercise, and weight gain can cause fluctuations. Health issues like kidney disease or hormonal changes such as during menopause may also play a role. Missing doses, ignoring lifestyle advice, or skipping check-ups can worsen the situation.

Stress on the body—from cold, flu, and other illness—can cause blood pressure to rise. It can also rise when taking pain medication such as diclofenac, cough medication with pseudoephedrine, steroids, among others.

Have you ever heard of May Measurement Month (MMM)?

May is national Blood Pressure Awareness Month. May 17 is the World Hypertension Day, a day dedicated to highlighting the importance of monitoring blood pressure and bringing awareness to the one billion people living with high blood pressure worldwide.

Many hospitals are currently offering free blood pressure checks. Take advantage of the tests to know your blood pressure.

Dr Ngunga is a consultant interventional cardiologist. Dr Abdalla is a Cardiology Fellow, Aga Khan University Hospital