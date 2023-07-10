How search for clean energy birthed special stove

When he joined a group that was making energy saving jikos a year ago, Nicholas Okoth, a lecturer at Kisumu National Polytechnic, was convinced he could make the innovation better.

For years, Okoth wondered how he could improvise the charcoal jiko his mother had back in the village to be environment-friendly.

Last year, he partnered with Kisumu Polytechnic students, Keyo Technovation and Omollo Metal works Company to come up with a gasifier stove known as the Keyo gasifier.

The stove, which has been on trials and exhibitions in a number of events in Kisumu, burns pellets to produce syngas that react in the open air to produce heat.

Syngas is a product of burning either biomass or agricultural waste such as maize stalks, cobs, rice husks, sugar cane and cotton waste that has a combination of methane, hydrogen and carbon monoxide.

“Our aim of coming up with the innovation was to intervene in the traditional methods of cooking which hurt the environment and human health,” Okoth tells Healthy Nation.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) 2020 report, household air pollution is responsible for an estimated 3.2 million deaths per year while children account for 237,000 cases of the fatalities. WHO also notes that household air pollution exposure leads to non-communicable diseases including stroke, ischemic heart diseases, chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and lung cancer.

Previously, he had joined a group of individuals who were making improved jikos but still relied on charcoal.

This made him to be on the lookout for a permanent solution to find a cleaner way of cooking.

After doing extensive research, a gasifier became the better option.

It took Okoth eight days to design and come up with a simple stove, which he has been using for cooking at home since October last year.

It is also a cheaper way of cooking compared to the available options.

The lecturer explains that the stove is made from steel, recycled laptop batteries, battery management system and a fan. He adds that when using it, the battery should be charged so as to run a fan that plays an important role in the production of syngas.

Pellets placed in the combustion chamber within the stove are first lit using ethanol.

At the bottom of the stove is an open space to allow air to get in. The fan then propels the liquid air towards the lit pellets. “When the pellets and liquid oxygen burn, they produce syngas in a process known as gasification. The syngas is then emitted to the open air for further reactions to produce heat,” he explains. Okoth says it is important to note that the heat used for cooking is not produced by the pellets but from the reaction of syngas and air thus limiting air pollution.

The lecturer explains that the stove also has a battery management system, which ensures it does not overcharge and a speed controller, which regulates the fan movement.

The combustion chamber can comfortably hold 700 grammes of pellets that can burn for 75 to 80 minutes, allowing one to prepare a standard meal. Okoth says that a five-kilogramme bag of pellets, which costs Sh200, can be used to prepare meals for at least five days. “The syngas always burns at 900 degrees Celsius, which is efficient and fast for cooking,”he says.