How remote monitoring app is saving newborns in Kakamega



April 20, 2020, remains an unforgettable date for Maureen Khalale, 26.

For the first time in four months since she stepped into Kakamega County Referral Hospital (KCRH), she was leaving with one of her healthy twin boys weighing 1.8 kilogrammes.

Although the mother of three had looked forward to a smooth pregnancy journey and safe delivery, this was never to be.

At only 26 weeks, she had to undergo early labour after a scan showed one of her babies was not in good health. One foetus was not well positioned, hence Maureen was in pain whenever she lay down.

“I had visited a number of hospitals seeking a solution to the pain; sadly, a number of them either lacked equipment to diagnose my condition or had dysfunctional machines,” she recalls.

She would later move to Mukumu Hospital, where her uterus was scanned and medics said all was well. But unable to bear the pain, she visited KCRH, had her uterus scanned again before doctors settled for early delivery.

“On January 19, 2020, my twin boys were delivered, one weighing 500 grammes as the other weighed 200 grammes and had a hole in his heart,” she says.

While Lucky, who weighed 500 grammes, survived, his brother, who was also placed in an incubator, died a few hours after birth. Lucky’s survival depended on machines.

“For days, I kept thinking about what would happen if the machines stopped working,” says Maureen, who named her son Lucky owing to the circumstances around his birth.

Her four-month stay at KCRH was a success, thanks to equipment that was constantly functioning. When Healthy Nation visited KCRH on May 19, 2022, 12 babies were in the newborn unit, all full of life but dependent on the critical machines.

With a good tracking system, the hospital has installed a mobile application that sends notifications to the biomedical engineer, the medical superintendent and the county Health executive in case of breakdowns. The system updates the hospital on the working conditions of all its machines, limiting referrals or deaths. Eileen Muhavi, nursing officer and deputy in charge in the Newborn Unit, says Lucky’s survival was due to the machines. To mature, he was placed in an incubator for close monitoring. Maureen only offered Kangaroo mother care when the baby was 1.7kgs.

Eileen Muhavi, a nursing officer, displays the app. Photo credit: ISAAC WALE | NATION MEDIA GROUP

“We have more equipment in the newborn unit; the mobile app helps us to know the machines that are not working and the extent of damage to avoid inefficiencies,” says Eileen.

The application was introduced to Kakamega and Kisumu counties in 2019 by the Health ministry, with financial support from Philips Foundation, United Nations Children Fund (Unicef) Kenya, and Philips East Africa, to implement remote monitoring and management of medical equipment.

The technology comprises a downloadable phone and web applications. “The digital solution enables facility managers to electronically manage equipment status, in near real time, to increase availability, functionality and use,” said Unicef Kenya Health Specialist Paul Kisia.

The app is being implemented in 100 health facilities in Kakamega and Kisumu.

“The programme is also aimed at identifying key challenges and exploring opportunities related to equipment management,” says Dr Kisia. Eileen, who is among those allowed to access the application, says to be operational, the user needs good internet connection.

To use the app, she keys in a password before accessing a dashboard displaying all hospital devices. Whenever a machine breaks down, she marks the details on the dashboard as ‘not working’. This is followed by details of the machine, including brand, level of damage and if it should be replaced or repaired.

“After entering the details of the machine, I save it on the dashboard and it automatically sends notifications to the biomedical engineer, the medical superintendent and the county Health executive,” says Eileen.

After the machine is repaired, the deputy in charge reactivates its status to ‘working’. The app also allows addition of a new equipment, whose details—including manufacturer, installation date, warranty and availability of trained operators—are recorded on the dashboard before it is put to work.

“Unlike in the past when I would forget or fail to reach the responsible persons, my work is now reduced to data entry. I check the machines every single time to ascertain their efficiency,” says Eileen.

The application limits movements between health workers in case of any damage and keeps responsible officials aware of the need for repair. It also ensures accountability in case of damage.

Dr Bonface Nyumbile, a consultant paediatrician and acting medical superintendent at KCRH, says the software enables him to detect any machine or equipment malfunction, regardless of wherever he is.

The application, he says, also ensures maximum utilisation of the machine and limits inefficiencies. “Initially, we would have cases of referrals or premature newborn deaths due to broken machines; that, however, has not been the case for the last two years.

“The application came as a solution. We now receive more cases, which we are able to attend to because of our working machines,” Dr Nyumbile says and adds they only do referrals in case of limited capacity.