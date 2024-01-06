How pollution is killing Kiu River

Kiu River in Mwihoko on the outskirts of Nairobi City, where residents used to swim in and drink clean water from, is in a sorry state. The river has been taken over by hyacinths and other water plantations, thanks to increased human activities.

The river is so polluted with solid waste. For instance, used baby diapers thrown a few meters from the river have become the order of the day. Surprisingly, agricultural activities exist around this filthy water body.

Farmers here have planted vegetables, arrowroots, maize, bananas, onions, sugarcanes and Napier grass on a large scale, indicating that these food crops are making their way into neighbouring markets such as Githurai

Goats and donkeys feed on the freshly sprouted vegetation along the riverbank while a carwash business is thriving on the riverbank. With people purchasing foods in markets such as Githurai 45, which is close to Kiu River, food scientist, Mercy Limbua, advises consumers to think twice before buying agricultural produce grown on the river bank of Kiu River.

She explains the dangers of eating foods grown near polluted water sources like the Kiu River. “Contaminants accumulate in the soil then get transferred to the food chain; causing serious health hazards to consumers through bioaccumulation of heavy metals like lead; resulting in adverse health effects that are carcinogenic,” says Ms Limbua.

She adds that just like human beings, livestock health is predetermined by what they consume and therefore feeding them on Napier grass grown on polluted river banks “translates to bioaccumulation on their products like milk, which is unsafe for human consumption.”

The Kiu River originates in Limuru in Kiambu County and its catchment area extends to Nairobi. It then flows through Githurai 45, Kahawa Wendani and Kahawa Sukari. According to a river survey conducted in 2017, the river has two major tributaries-Riara Stream and Ngurumo Stream.

The Ngurumo stream originates in Ndumberi, Riabai and Kirigiti. The river is a source of fresh water for the Kiambu community, which uses it for domestic use. The mess of the river begins at the Riara Stream and Kiu River, where agricultural activities take place.

The survey also reveals arrowroots planted in the catchment have pesticides and herbicides that pollute the river. Environment Management and Coordination Act 2015 defines riparian land as being a minimum of six metres and up to a maximum of 30m on either side of a river bank from the highest watermark.

“Carrying out activities along the river banks increases soil erosion risks and water pollution. If we destroy our waterways, we negatively impact our ways of life,” says Paul Gacheru, an ecologist.

However, environmentalists in Kiambu County say agricultural activities along the river have violated this law. Ms Wangari Kariuki who dubs as Kiu River's secretary at the Water Resource Users Association, says sewers from homes on riparian zones drain directly into the river.

"This river now appears to have been left to act as a dumpsite because it is full of garbage. The government must acknowledge the problem at the river and collaborate with local people to restore it," she says.

She calls on the government to enforce the riparian land policy and educate the community on the best ways to restore it. "It is critical that those living along the riparian zones understand what polluting the river means to their environment," she says.

While Mwihoko means hope, Ms Wangari says the river has taken away her hope just as it has to other area residents, leaving them thirsty for clean water. Water scarcity in the region is evident at Ndiini Primary School and Uhuru Kenyatta Secondary School.

“We are supplied by Nairobi Water Company twice a week. Kiu River is polluted and limits us a lot. We use other water sources for cleaning toilets, agriculture and watering our kitchen gardens where we plant vegetables to boost the nutrition of students,” says Roseline Kiama, the principal of Uhuru Kenyatta Secondary School.

The river, she says, is also a security threat to the school. “Our fence is porous on the side of Kiu River and we have a security concern. Recently thieves broke into our computer lab and stole computers and accessories worth more than Sh500,000,” says Ms Kiama.

Residents of Kahawa Sukari are also affected by the polluted Kiu River. According to Samuel Mwaniki, chairman of Kahawa Sukari Welfare, approximately 3,500 households experience water scarcity.

They are also at risk of contracting airborne and water-borne diseases, particularly during rainy seasons when the areas flood. “The community here is living on a time bomb because of the kind of wastes they are throwing here that all come to the river, contaminating and reacting on the same water used for irrigation.

This means transmission of diseases to human beings,” says Mr Mwaniki. He adds that the high cost of cleaning the river has been the main barrier to their efforts. “Funding is critical because without money we cannot be able to clean the river. There are a lot of income-generation activities along the riparian areas. We have been trying to bring our resources together but we have not succeeded,” he says.

Kiu River was one of the rivers cleaned when the government launched its river cleaning initiative in 2014. However, environmentalists say that all the work done came to naught because the trees planted along the riparian lands were cut down by those claiming ownership of the land.

Residents' only hope now rests on the Financing Locally-LED Climate Action programme, which seeks to enhance the country’s climate adoption through financing, technology and capacity building.