How organisation is fighting HIV, teen pregnancies in Homa Bay

At Kendu Bay on the shores of Lake Victoria in Homa Bay County, a woman is holding a pep talk with young men who operate at the beach.

With the General Election around the corner, she might be mistaken to be campaigning or negotiating for good prices of fish.

But Judith Adhiambo Abong’, a Public Health Officer, is here on a different mission. She doubles as the Rangwe sub-county HIV/Aids Control coordinator.

Ms Adhiambio and Great 8 Pillars, a community-based organization in Kochia, Homa Bay County, are on a mission to end the triple threat of pregnancy, new HIV infections and Gender-Based Violence (GBV) among adolescents.

The Kenya Population and Housing Census 2019 revealed that adolescents aged between 10-19 constitute about a quarter of Kenya's total population which translates to about 12 million young adults.

The latest official data from the World Health Organisation (WHO) shows Kenya has the third-highest teenage pregnancies worldwide with one in every five adolescents aged 15-19 already a mother or pregnant with their first child.

At the same time, the numbers by the Health ministry and the National Aids Control Council (NACC) show rising cases of new HIV infections and adolescent pregnancies.

The data from the health docket states that adolescents aged 10-19 accounts for 53 per cent of all sexual and gender-based violence cases last year (2021) and contributed to 61 per cent of all new adult HIV infections.

The data from the 2019 Census report paints a grim picture of the percentage of adolescents (aged 15-19) who had given birth to one or more children in Homa Bay County which stands at 16 per cent, the highest in Western Kenya.

Rangwe sub-county has an estimated population of about 125,000 distributed in an area of 259.90sq km in Kagan, Kochia, Gem East and Gem West wards.

Teenage pregnancies and gender-based-violence threats have led to high school dropout rates and poverty.

Some of the under-age girls, including those battling mental illnesses, face social stigma after they were defiled by those who are supposed to be their caregivers.

"My epileptic daughter was defiled by my neighbour while I was away working on the farm," said a woman at Kochia Ward.

She says she neither got any help from the village elder nor the area chief and that is why she joined the fight against pregnancies among adolescents.

"I thank God that after the incident, a HIV test was conducted on my daughter which turned negative,” she says.

However, she says she is still worried her daughter might be attacked and defiled by another rapist who lurks around the area.

She says although the suspect was later arrested, the matter has dragged on in court.

"The beaches here contribute a great deal to HIV infections," says Ms Adhiambo.

According to the 2018 data from the sub-county health department, the current HIV prevalence is at 18.2 per cent.

"The HIV prevalence among females stands at 23.3 per cent and 12.6 per cent among males. This means the females suffer more than males in our communities," she added.

She continued: "People living with HIV and Aids in Rangwe sub-county are 13,495 while those on medication are 13,205 while 290 people are not."

She said the number of new HIV infections by 2020 was 1,313, meaning that many people are still getting infected in the sub-county.

"This is a worrying trend and we need to do a lot of interventions to reduce the new infection rate," she said.