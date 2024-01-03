How medical software is saving lives in hospitals

A

s we usher in the New Year, the application of enterprise resource planning (ERP) software is getting more pronounced in the healthcare industry across the world. Kenya has also embraced this technology, which has proven to be a lifesaver for many patients.

For starters, ERP refers to a type of software that organisations in any sector use to manage and integrate various aspects of their business processes and data. ERP systems are designed to streamline and automate tasks across different departments, providing a centralised platform for managing and coordinating key functions.

In the medical field, ERPs are being applied in better storage of patient information and interconnecting and monitoring lifesaving machines in hospitals. This ultimately creates better patient care while enhancing treatment outcomes.

In healthcare, information is a vital aspect, and sharing it is essential in improving services and collaboration between caregivers and patients. Thus, hospitals need to be able to collect and share this information in a timely manner since caregivers cannot rely only on their scientific knowledge and memories to save lives.

Globally, the healthcare ERP market size is projected to hit $12 billion by 203, up from $6.9 billion in 2022, at a compound annual growth rate of 6.2% for the projection period, according to Markets and Markets.

In the four years I have been working in this sector, I have witnessed hospitals and medical professionals using ERP systems to achieve the best diagnostic tools, which minimises the need for invasive surgeries.

They also create a robust management system that keeps the hospital focused, therefore improving care for patients. ERP systems are thus offering the much needed aid in this frontier in various ways.

Managing patients’ registration and appointments

Many hospitals have manual registration and appointment procedures handled by the professionals and administrative staff with sheer amount of paperwork.

This is not only time consuming but also repetitive since a patient has to manually book an appointment each time they visit the facility. But with ERP, patient registration is only done once and appointments are set and specified beforehand.

This way, more time is saved to attend to more patients while practitioners get to handle only the number they can fit in their schedule, rather than having too many patients they cannot manage, therefore saving lives. The system also allows for prioritisation of appointments based on urgency and can automatically send appointment alerts to doctors, encouraging swift response.

Offering better patient care

ERP systems can be integrated with the electronic health records (EHR) systems to centralise patient data for easy retrieval. After the first visit to the hospital and registration of the patient, their demographic data from personal information, risk factors and medical history are centered into the system, making it easy to retrieve on their next visits.

This data also helps doctors make the correct diagnoses and decisions on the patient. For instance using this data, a doctor can decide whether a patient needs further tests or procedures by comparing their current condition with recorded symptoms from previous examination. The absence of such data could lead to improper or erroneous diagnosis.

These systems are also making it easier to schedule medical and future tests for patients, and also providing reminders when such activities fall due. Moreover, the integration of ERPs and EHR makes it easier to remotely monitor and manage patient’s health, with the help of a patients’ portal, in which patients can easily log in and take an assessment or register their medication progress, and the caregiver makes a follow up, offer recommendations or prescriptions, without the patient having to physically visit the hospital.

Moreover, with ERPs, many hospital machines can be integrated into the system, allowing for real time monitoring. For instance, through the internet of things (IoT), machines can be monitored for performance and maintenance, therefore ensuring critical machines are up and well running.

Unforeseen machine failures can prove to be fatal, but with ERP-enabled interconnection, maintenance becomes easy since there is round the clock monitoring thus failures can be fixed before they even happen. This way, faulty machines are also detected early enough, thus avoiding errors, which could be occasioned by their use.

Inventory management

One of the most outlined features of ERP systems is managing inventory and while many hospitals find it challenging to manage their inventory on a daily basis, ERP is offering a simplistic solution to this issue.

Just as in other sectors, ERPs are being used to track inventory levels such as keeping track of medical supplies, coordinating the purchase and maintenance of instruments, monitoring the expiry period and reorder status of supplies.

Cloud ERP analytics can be used to improve, classify, and analyse data by supplier and category. This improves item-level visibility across the organisation, which is crucial not only for cost-cutting opportunities but for managing inventory and ethical sourcing.

With adequate medical supplies, critically ill patients can get the much needed drugs which can save their lives. This way, the hospital is maintained in full functionality, and patients have their medical needs addressed to the latter.

Marius is the professional services manager at SYSPRO Africa