How Maiyanat Conservancy is transforming degraded land into thriving pasture

Environmental experts are predicting that conflict over pasture and water will be more frequent as drought becomes more prevalent due to climate change and desertification.

However, the Maiyanat Community Conservancy in Laikipia County has begun redeeming their degraded land through the digging of trenches known as swales to collect rainwater that would have otherwise been washed off the barren land.

“ In 2022, we had to move our livestock from here and we travelled all the way to Mount Kenya to look for grass, we lost a lot of livestock since the drought was prolonged, " explains Santamo Kuraru, the Manager at Maiyanat Community Conservancy.

The Maiyanat Community Conservancy stretches to more than 6,000 hectares and has been dealing with the loss of pasture due to an invasive catus species and overgrazing of the rangelands.

“ This demo plot you are seeing here used to be full of gullies left behind by the rain since the ground was bare, but since we started digging the swales, we have been able to retain the water on the ground and are planting a local grass variety known as the Maasai love grass,” he says.

The swales are shallow trenches dug on the slopes of the hill. The community members then dig semicircular bunds of earth where they plant the grass.

“ Having grass for the livestock is important for us because it means our livestock will do well even when the drought comes,” explains Christine Morijo, a resident of Maiyanat Conservancy.

The communal act of planting indigenous grass on one of the hills and stopping the loss of water through erosion and surface runoff won the Maiyanat Community Conservancy the right to host the World Desertification Day Celebrations this year. The community has also noticed a regrowth of indigenous trees that have disappeared from the area.

“ In the past, this site had a tree called Olooilei. It had actually disappeared but we can now see it has begun sprouting and it is a shrub that is loved by goats and sheep,” says Mr Kuraru.

Maiyanat Community conservancy now hopes to replicate the landscape regeneration project in about half of the land mass it occupies to avert the desert-like conditions that have become prevalent in the area.

Being surrounded by Wildlife conservancies means that crop production is not the preferred form of agriculture for residents of Maiyanat to reduce incidences of human-wildlife conflict.

“ When we chose the path of conservation, we decided that crop production would not benefit us but instead focused on livestock keeping. Having grass back into the conservancy means that we do not have to travel long distances and our flocks will flourish as well as our economy,” adds Mr Kuraru.

On the other side of the border is the Borana Conservancy where cows are used to grow the grass they feast on. This is what rangeland experts here define as regenerative grazing. This is when livestock are shepherded to feed in blocks of grass instead of being left to wander across the rangeland.

“ Historically we have been using blocking systems to graze the animals, when we concentrate them on one area. Here, they can feed on the grass and leave their droppings, their hooves also soften up the land and so when it rains, the earth is able to soak up the water and new grass sprouts, says Wilfrede Ole Mejone, the chair of the Almamausi, Community Forest Association.

Livestock Specialist Richard Van Ardt says the country is producing less grass with the same amount of rainfall, a clear indication of the impact of climate change on livestock production.

“ We are producing 30-40 per cent less grass, we cannot change the rainfall patterns but we can control how much rain goes into our soil, our grazing techniques are important.”

Livestock experts here say, if livestock keeping is to be beneficial to the country, then the policies need to change.

“ 92 per cent of Kenya’s beef is produced by pastoralists and the current policy doesn’t reflect that we need to integrate the rangeland and livestock policies because the law as it is is very colonial and only favoured the colonialists and not locals,” he adds.