How innovation helped Israel overcome its water challenge

Water scarcity and rising demand have become significant obstacles to daily life in many countries worldwide.

Globally, more than 2.2 billion people lack access to sufficient and safe water.

Rapid population expansion, economic development, and urbanisation have made it more challenging to manage the issue and offer adequate sanitation services. This has worsened the water scarcity situation in most developing countries.

A country is defined as water stressed if the per capita water availability is below 1,700m3 per year. Kenya, which has a growing population, is water scarce.

But one country, which is 60 per cent desert, is frequently hit with drought and has historically suffered chronic water shortages has managed to get it right.

Israel now produces 20 per cent more water than it needs and even sells to the neighbouring countries of Palestine and Jordan.

How did it manage to turn the tables?

Thanks to its national prioritisation and seven decades of unwavering dedication, Israel overcame its water dilemma by developing infrastructure and technology that was previously unheard of.

The country has effectively implemented numerous technological and administrative initiatives to increase its water security since 2007. The administration decided to concentrate on the nation's water crisis and create resilience after decades of drought in the Fertile Crescent and record low water levels in its largest freshwater body, the Sea of Galilee.

Israel's water law is particularly unique. The country's water resources are public property under state control. According to the first sentence of Israel's water law, they are set aside for the population's needs and the country's growth.

Water resources, whether surface or groundwater, natural or man-made, including springs, streams, rivers, lakes and reservoirs fall under this law. The state is the regulator and owns all the water. It also owns the water that is pumped from the ocean.

A council comprised of senior officials from all concerned ministries (Agriculture, Energy, Environment, Finance and Interior) and two public representatives oversee the Water Authority. This single agency establishes the policies and rules.

"We plan and create programmes to meet the long-term needs of all of Israel's regions. The National Water Carrier has connections to over 80 per cent of the nation," said Olga Selfner, the commissioner for international relations and counsellor to the director of the Authority for Water and Sewerage. The line transports water from the northern Israeli city of Beersheba to the Sea of Galilee.

Some of the facilities at the treatment plant. Photo credit: AMINA WAKO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

The valley upstream of the Sea of Galilee and a few minor parts of eastern Israel are not part of the national system.

Israel's northwest coast is home to five significant desalination facilities that produce roughly 600 million cubic metres of water annually. The National Carrier, which transports water to the rest of Israel, is connected to them.

"Our other major responsibility is the regulation of the water sector, including economic regulation, standards of service, licensing, and water allocation," said Dr Leah Kronbuter from the Trust for Strategic Planning.

There are different rates for domestic, industrial, and agricultural consumption, but when taken together, the rates must fully cover the cost of providing drinkable water.

Recycled water is different since farmers are encouraged to irrigate with the sewage treatment plant water. They obtain government loans and financial subsidies to pay for the infrastructure.

"As a rule, all water users in a given sector pay the same price regardless of location. However, to support the domestic sector's basic needs, we have a two-block tariff system. The rate for water up to 3.5 cubic metres per person per month—which is the normal amount for domestic use—is about $2.10 per cubic metre. Past 3.5 cubic metres per person per month, the rates rise to about $3.50 per cubic metre. Those two rates cover all the costs for development, maintenance, energy, etc.," said Selfner.

The National Water Authority also constructed water treatment facilities that reuse water from drains for irrigation of agricultural land. Currently, Israel recycles 86 per cent of its drain water, the greatest percentage in the world. Spain comes in second with only 19 per cent. Nationwide installations of low-flow shower heads and toilets have also been made.

Recycled wastewater is cleaned to levels close to those of drinking to prevent contamination.

By 2025, it is intended to recycle 100 per cent of wastewater for agricultural use, freeing up much more fresh water for populations who depend on it.

Israel also closely monitors water leaks in pipes and water systems, which can cause serious water loss.

According to the World Bank, on average, countries lose 30 per cent of their piped water to leaks. Israelis developed technologies to quickly identify leaks and address them. As a result, Israel's leakage rate is currently about 8 per cent.

The most crucial and comprehensive solution to Israel's water crisis has been desalination. Israel has used reverse osmosis for the past 20 years to remove salt from Mediterranean sea water and turn it into potable water.

The high cost of operating desalination facilities is the reason why we don't see many of them. Water readily dissolves salt, but it takes a lot of energy to break the chemical connections. The cost of running a plant increases with energy usage, and desalination technology has a high upfront cost.

Five desalination facilities along the Israeli coast supply most of the country's drinking water. Two other facilities are being built, one of which should be operational this year. Desalinated water will meet up to 90 per cent of Israel's yearly municipal and industrial water needs after the seventh facility is finished.

Although most of Israel's domestic water supply currently comes from the Mediterranean Sea, the Sea of Galilee remains a significant irrigation water source in addition to its ecological and climatological significance.