How drug allergies occur

Dear doctor,

Often on a visit to the doctor, one is questioned if he/she is allergic to drugs. How do drug allergies develop?

Dear reader,

A drug allergy refers to a situation where someone’s immune system reacts to a particular medication. Most drug allergies cause a mild reaction with skin rash, itching, swelling, runny nose, itchy eyes or fever. However, the reactions can also be more severe, affecting all the body systems and can lead to anaphylaxis shock.

A drug allergy occurs because an individual’s immune system is sensitive to a particular component of the drug such as sulphur or penicillin. This may be because the immune system mistakes the molecule as an “invader” to the body. In this case the first time the individual is exposed to the medication, the immune system identifies it as a threat and forms antibodies against it. The next time the individual is exposed to the drug, these specific antibodies then recruit the immune system to fight against the drug, resulting in the allergic reaction.

The allergic reaction may also be due to direct immune system activation and this would be evident from the first time that an individual is exposed to that specific drug. Someone may be allergic to a specific molecule or a group of related molecules. This reaction is due to the individual’s genetic make-up and there is a higher likelihood of being allergic to something if a close blood relative is also allergic to it or the individual has other allergies.

This kind of reaction is different from drug toxicity, which are negative effects due to drug overdose. It is also different from drug side effects, which are known/anticipated negative effects that develop when using the medication, and are not due to immune activation.

The best way to avoid an allergic reaction to a drug is to avoid the drug if you are aware of the allergy. Inform healthcare workers every time you seek care, and it should be documented in the patient files. You can also wear a medical bracelet with the same information.

If experiencing a mild drug reaction, withdrawing the drug and taking anti-allergy medication is usually adequate. Moderate and severe allergic reactions should be managed in hospital and all allergic reactions to drugs should be reported to your doctor.

In some circumstances, tolerance to a particular medication may be built through gradual sensitisation or graded challenge with the drug under the doctor’s supervision if the allergic reaction is not severe and the drug is necessary.





Dear doc,

I have been having recurrent yeast infections; at least once in two months. Is it normal?

Marjorie





Dear Marjorie,

Quite a number of women get recurrent yeast infections. For some people, there is no identifiable reason for recurrence of yeast infections; however, it may occur due to having a low immunity or due to diabetes or long-term use of steroid medication. Any infection can be transmitted though it is not common to transmit yeast infection from a female to a male partner, and if the partner is infected and not treated, then they can spread the infection back to you.

Because of the recurrence, it would be advisable to have a high vaginal swab (HVS) and culture done to see if there is infection or it is normal discharge. If it is proven to be yeast infection, you can be put on antifungals for several consecutive months, (about six months) to prevent recurrence. Any other infection will be treated appropriately.

Observe good hygiene, wipe from front to back, avoid using dirty toilets, wear cotton underwear, avoid wearing very tight pants and sleep without underwear as often as possible. Also, use anti-bacterial/antibiotic medication only when absolutely necessary and if you get yeast infection every time you use antibiotics, it may be advisable to take an anti-fungal every time you complete a dose of antibiotics.





Hi Dr Flo,

It has been more than a week since I had my last long call. I just go for short calls. I don’t feel hungry; I just eat because it is time to eat. I do not have any pain but I feel bloated. Please advise me. Michael

Dear Michael,

You are suffering from constipation, which is defined as not passing stool at least once in three days, or often passing dry or hard stool, or often having difficulty pushing out stool. It can be caused by not eating enough fibre, not taking enough fluids, being inactive for long, change of diet, stress or anxiety,and ignoring the urge to pass stool. It can also be due to a side effect of some medications like loperamide, iron supplements and opioids.

Because the intestines are unable to empty normally, the appetite goes down and if the situation continues for a while, you may start vomiting. Vomiting and abdominal pain are a sign of serious illness that would require urgent medical intervention.

To manage the problem, you need to make your stool softer by taking adequate fluids and fibre, which is found in fruits, vegetables and cereals. Also avoid being inactive such as sitting or lying down for long, and start exercising. You also need a good toilet routine – go to the toilet at a regular time and place where you are comfortable, use the toilet when you feel the urge to, and you can use something to raise your legs so that your knees are above your hips when you are sitting on the toilet seat.

These measures will usually work within several days and they can be maintained as part of your lifestyle to avoid a similar situation in future. If they do not work, or if you are quite uncomfortable, you can get short term medications from the doctor to help pass the stool easier.

Send your questions to [email protected]