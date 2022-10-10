How do I handle peeling, itching on the thighs?

Dear Doc,

Greetings. My skin keeps peeling and itching on the thighs from time to time and may occasionally get painful. I’ve tried the home-made remedies such as applying baby powder and Vaseline but it’s futile, especially on a sweaty day. What could be the issue and solution?

Cliff

Dear Cliff,

The inner thigh is prone to developing rashes because the area is hot and sweaty and there is usually friction during movement. There are several possible causes of the rash:

1) Tinea cruris, otherwise known as jock itch. This is a fungal infection of the skin of the genitals, buttocks and inner thighs. It is more common in men, and tends to affect those who sweat a lot, wear tight underwear, have a weak immune system, or are obese. It causes itching, or a burning sensation, and skin lesions with thickening or flaking of the skin, darkening or reddening of the skin, and/or small blister like swellings on the edge of the lesion.

The fungus spreads from person to person through close contact or from shared clothing or towels. The same fungus causes athlete’s foot and it can spread by using the same towel for wiping feet to wipe the rest of the body. It is diagnosed just by looking at it or by examining skin scrapings in the laboratory. Treatment includes antifungal creams/ointments or powder, or tablets

2) Heat rash, also known as prickly heat. The skin has itchy red pimples that usually appear when the weather is hot and humid

3) Friction/chaffing, which develops when skin rubs against skin, or against rough fabric

4) Contact dermatitis, where the skin is inflamed because of coming into contact with something that the individual is allergic to e.g. clothing, detergent, etc

5) Pityriasis rosacea, a scaly rash, that may be caused by viral infection

6) Eczema, an inflammatory skin condition that causes itching and scaly skin lesions

Since there are many possible causes and you have had these rashes for a while, it is advisable for you to be reviewed by a skin specialist/dermatologist, for examination, and sampling of the skin scrapings for an accurate diagnosis. Some causes do not require specific treatment, while some may require antihistamines, and/or topical ointments. In addition, clean and dry the area well. You may use powder to keep the area dry. Wear clean loose-fitting cotton underwear, preferably boxers; avoid tight trousers; do not share personal items and treat athlete’s foot and any other infections. You can use a cold compress on the area when it is hot and uncomfortable.

Dear Doc,

What causes gout? If someone gets it, can they be cured?

Wambui

Dear Wambui,

Gout occurs when there is accumulation of uric acid crystals in the joints or tendons. Uric acid is produced when the body breaks down purines, which are a part of some foods. Uric acid builds up if a lot of it is produced and the body is unable to handle it as it should. The excess then builds up and is deposited in joints, causing inflammation.

Most times, the pain develops very quickly, maybe overnight, and the affected joint is warm, swollen and red. The most common joint that is affected is at the base of the big toe. Other joints can also be affected, for example ankles, knees, wrists, fingers, elbows, etc. The pain is severe for several hours or days, then it starts to subside. There are usually repeat attacks later on.

There is a higher risk of developing gout if someone in your family has it, or if you are male or a menopausal woman, and if you are older in age. Other risk factors include obesity, excessive alcohol consumption, kidney disease and hypertension. Some medications also increase the risk of getting gout.

There are medications to reduce the uric acid levels and also medication to reduce the pain and inflammation. You may be advised to take the uric acid lowering medication for a long time.

To prevent gout attacks, take a lot of fluids, maintain a healthy weight, exercise regularly, take a balanced diet with a lot of vegetables and dairy products, minimise on foods with high purine content like meat, sea food and organ meats (like liver and kidneys), reduce alcohol intake, avoid sugary drinks and snacks, and stop smoking.

Dr Flo,

My son is tongue-tied. What causes this and what can I do about it?

Millie

Dear Millie,

Tongue-tie, also called ankyloglossia, is an in-born anomaly where the strip of tissue connecting the tongue to the floor of the mouth is shorter and thicker than usual, restricting tongue movement. For some children, the restriction is minimal and it does not cause problems.

For some, it is severe enough to cause problems with breastfeeding or with other feeding later on, and it also affects speech development. If the tongue-tie is causing problems, it is easily corrected through a simple surgical procedure where the tie is snipped with sterile scissors. The pain and blood loss are minimal and the child can start feeding soon after.