How climate-smart agriculture is boosting food security in Makueni

We are sitting behind a four-bedroom earthen-walled house at Isaac Mwololo’s half-acre farm in Maiani Village, Kilome, Makueni County. The solar panels installed on the roof of the housework quietly, absorbing every bit of energy they can to light up the house later at night.

As we walk through the rows of lush and verdant millet and sorghum heads, it is hard to resist the temptation to stop and taste the overripe cape gooseberries that hang low from their branches. Bees move lazily from one flower to another, their wings a blur of motion, filling the air with a low hum that adds to the peaceful atmosphere. The scent of humus emanating from the rich soil accentuates the farm’s clean air and quiet environment.

Mr Mwololo's farm is a thriving oasis of fresh vegetables, cassava and pawpaws. It is hard to miss the colourful display of fresh produce that awaits visitors upon arrival. However, the farm has not always been this productive. Mr Mwololo explains that he used to experience food shortages and limited harvests before implementing various techniques on the farm to enhance its productivity.

The farm was previously used for mono-cropping.

"I used to grow maize and spend lots of resources on tillage and pesticide. This only left us with a mono diet," he recalls.

He has since ditched maize and planted fruit trees, cassava and vegetables. He says this ensures they get nourishment from diversity and steady harvests.

The farmers enrich their soil by composting and generating organic waste. This is done in various ways, including soil breakdown by earthworms.

Mr Mwololo and other farmers collect organic waste such as eggshells in a large drum. The waste is processed by earthworms, which turn it into nutrient-rich soil. The farmers collect the liquid from this drum and use it as a foliar feed to boost fertility and control pests. The group avoids tillage and uses rows to preserve soil. They also plant various crops and fruit trees. To control soil erosion, they grow vetiver grass for mulching. This enhances soil composition and prevents water evaporation. Planting multiple crops, including red peppers, which act as pest repellents, can keep harmful pests away.

Mr Mwololo says this has saved them from using pesticides and fertilisers, resulting in safe food. He is among the beneficiaries of the regenerative agriculture programme introduced by the Feedback to the Future organisation.

The programme has taught over 500 farmers about water, soil management, waste management, food, forestry and sustainable building. "These days we can live comfortably on a healthy diet without spending much money."

The farmers keep rabbits and chicken for protein sources.

The rabbits' urine is collected and used as a pesticide and fertiliser.

Next we visit Miriam Wambua's farm. After taking lessons in the programme, Miriam set out to try the techniques. Instead of planting maize as she has previously done, she set aside a 15 by five-foot section to plant various crops. She, too, is happy to have something other than maize, informing us that she now has easy access to fruits like strawberries, which she previously had to buy.

This is the same story in Faith Mwangi's farm. Faith harvests vegetables and sunflower seeds in her mixed farm section, and we find chicken pecking up the latter in the family's coops. "We now have food varieties in surplus and can even sell some of it.”

Jane Kitetu is grateful to have enrolled in the programme.

The pesticide-free vegetables she grows are a popular commodity in the nearby market where she sells them. Thiong'o Gachie, regenerative agriculture trainer and director at Feedback to the Future, says the programme introduced in 2021 is a game changer in the area's food security.

“The benefactors who executed what they learned now access fresh and organic vegetables and fruits throughout the year. They no longer incur costs needed in their previous practices such as labour for constant tillage and fertiliser and pesticide purchases,” says Mr Gachie.

A Route to Food Initiative 2023 report warns that 76 per cent of pesticides used in Kenya are hazardous, with 44 per cent of them banned in the countries of origin.