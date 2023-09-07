How boda bodas are damaging the environment

Boda bodas are commonly used for transportation. These two-wheeled commercial motorcycles are popular in both rural and urban areas as they efficiently move people and goods from one location to another. Bungoma County has approximately 60,000 boda boda operators who must register within the 60-day timeframe set for them.

However, motorbikes have caused significant environmental damage due to their emissions and inadequate cleaning methods. The primary environmental impact of motorcycles comes from their emissions, which include carbon dioxide (CO2), carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxides particulate matter, hydrocarbons and volatile organic compounds. Carbon dioxide is a greenhouse gas that contributes to global warming.

The 1.4 million registered motorcycles in the country emit substantial amounts of particulate matter and black carbon, making them a leading contributor to air pollution. Two-stroke scooters are especially harmful, emitting more particle emissions than cars.

The washing of motorbikes along riverbanks can be harmful to aquatic life and humans. According to a research paper on the Nile Basin, human activities such as deforestation and land use changes have led to the destruction of water towers and a lack of proper harnessing of other natural resources.

The Nile basin provides water for many purposes, but the pressure on Lake Victoria and other water bodies is concerning. Destruction of the Mau Complex has impacted weather patterns in the area.

David Keya, a boda boda rider, washes his motorbike in River Khalaba, Kanduyi Sub-county. Ironically, he says he is aware of the negative impacts that the two-wheelers have on the environment.

"The oil that flows into the water can harm our fish and in the future, we may end up losing them," says David

Kevin Walekhwa operates a carwash business along Khalaba River, which flows into River Nzoia and eventually into Lake Victoria. "I never knew that when water flows into rivers, it can be harmful to the animals in the water.”

Servicing oils and greases cause contamination in soil and water systems.

"This poses a big challenge in terms of soil and water pollution," says Vincent Mahiva, the National Environment Management Authority director in Bungoma County.

But all is not doom and gloom. Special motorcycles that don't need fuel are being made in Kenya and in other countries, helping to keep the environment clean. If 90 per cent of motorcycles sold by 2030 will be electric, they could reduce CO2 emissions by 11 billion tons between now and 2050, according to the World Health Organization.

Electric motorbikes bring a lot of savings to the riders regarding fuel costs since they use batteries, which are much cheaper than fuel.

Air pollution in Kenya is a leading cause of premature death, with motorcycles being a major contributor. Globally, 2.4 billion people still use solid fuels for cooking, with a significant discrepancy in access to cleaner alternatives between urban and rural areas.