Hospital signs deal for deceased organ transplant

Are you on your last days on earth and you want to donate an organ when you are gone? That will be easier in the coming days after a Kenyan hospital launched a new programme for organ harvesting from the deceased.

MP Shah Hospital has signed a memorandum of understanding with a Spanish non-profit organisation, the Donation and Transplantation Institute (DTI), to actualise the programme.

The deal was signed on September 27 and was witnessed by Dr Toseef Din, the hospital’s CEO, and Chloe Balleste and Brian Alvarez from DTI.

In a statement, Dr Din said the programme is a “significant step in transforming Kenya’s healthcare by introducing deceased donor transplant services to give a second chance at life to patients in dire need”.