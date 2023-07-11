Homa Bay signs pacts with Kenyatta University Hospital to boost healthcare

Homa Bay County has achieved three milestones in healthcare provision after it inked deals seeking to ensure residents get quality services in public hospitals.

It signed an agreement with Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital (KUTRRH) to refer patients the county cannot handle.

The devolved unit also launched the County Nutrition Action Plan that highlights some of the steps to be taken to ensure the wellbeing of children.

Governor Gladys Wanga further assented to the Homa Bay County Health Facility Improvement Financing Bill, 2023. “This law will improve service delivery in health facilities by ring-fencing the funds raised by a facility for its own use,” she said.

Under the KUTRRH deal, Homa Bay doctors will work with their counterparts from the national referral facility to address complex healthcare problems. They will use technology in diagnosis, treatment and management of diseases.

With telemedicine, medical services can be provided remotely through video calls where a doctor diagnoses a disease with the help of a specialist located in another place. It is also possible for patients to access a wide range of care, including primary care, physiotherapy and emergency services.

KUTRRH Board Chairperson Olive Mugenda said they have some of the best machines.

Doctors in Homa Bay will attend to patients and send their information to doctors at KUTRRH for diagnoses.

“We will use telemedicine. Consultation between patients in Homa Bay and doctors in Nairobi will be done using computers. Patients from Homa Bay will be given priority when their requests come through," Prof Mugenda said.

She spoke while commissioning an outpatient department and theatre at Rachuonyo East Sub-County Hospital on June 29,2023. Ms Wanga, Deputy Governor Oyugi Magwanga and Health Chief Officer Kevine Osuri were present.

The deal also provides for an exchange programme. Beneficiaries will be trained in modern medicine.

Prof Mugenda said KUTRRH is known for some of the best healthcare workers. "We want the same knowledge to be passed to health workers in Homa Bay. We will take care of their accommodation and training at our institution," she said.

Ms Wanga urged her health staff to provide quality services. “I would rather be told that a patient missed drugs because of stockout and he or she is still happy than being told of a patient who has been treated but not satisfied with how he or she is being handled,” she said.

The County Health Facility Improvement Financing Act, 2023, permits hospitals to spend funds received from patients at source. Ms Wanga said their hospitals have been generating large sums of money, adding that up to 80 per cent of their own-source revenue is generated from medical fees.

The funds are then sent to the county treasury, which later sends it back to hospitals for expenditure. “Sometimes hospitals get less than what they generate. The Act will allow them to budget and spend funds they collect," Ms Wanga said.

Under the County Nutrition Action Plan, the devolved unit got financial support from Nutrition International. Ms Martha Nyagaya, an official from the organisation, said their research established that some Homa Bay residents have poor health because of poor nutrition.

She said some children are malnourished because of mistakes committed by their parents. “Lack of a balanced diet causes children to have stunted growth. We want to prioritise supporting women, children and adolescent girls in ensuring they get proper nutrition," Ms Nyagaya said.