Homa Bay embraces tree planting to beat climate change

For the past 20 years, Mr Moses Obuya has been supplying kales and coriander to residents of Homa Bay town.

He has a one-acre piece of land next to River Rang'wena on the outskirts of the town, where he grows the crops under irrigation. Water is pumped from the river using a generator and sprinkled on the farm using pipes.

Farmers in his neighbourhood depend on the same river to support their agribusiness venture. But over the years, food production has declined.

Besides the scorching heat during the day that wilts the leaves of most crops, farmers in the area cannot get enough water from the river to support irrigation.

Mr Obuya noted that water level in River Rang'wena has been reducing over the years.

"I remember when the river had a lot of water and crossing it was impossible. Today, the water level has reduced such that even a child can easily cross the river without being swept away," the farmer said.

Currently, farmers draw water from the river in turns so that everyone can irrigate their farms.

Mr Obuya also recalls when the river flooded and swept all their crops into Lake Victoria. He said this has happened twice, leaving farmers counting huge losses.

Besides farmers in Rang'wena, those in other areas who depend on water sources for agriculture are facing an oblique future due to environmental changes taking place in rivers.

Most rivers in Homa Bay are slowly drying up and can no longer supply enough water to farmers. The most affected rivers are Awach Tende, Lambwe, Maugo, Awach Kibuon, among others.

Climate scientist Clifford Omondi attributes this to climate change. He explains that reduced rainfall and increased evapotranspiration rates decrease river water levels.

"Pressure has been put on water resources to a level where surface and underground water is being depleted," Mr Omondi said.

The expert, however, says there is a solution. He urges Homa Bay residents to plant more trees where deforestation has taken root.

During the International Day of Forests on March 21, the government reiterated its pledge to plant at least 15 billion trees in 10 years to help fight climate change.

The move is aimed at reducing greenhouse emissions, stopping and reversing deforestation and restoring 5.1 million hectares of deforested and degraded landscapes.

Each county was given a target for the number of trees it is supposed to plant, with the country aiming to plant 1.5 billion trees every year.

Homa Bay, which has a forest cover of 3.18 per cent and a tree cover of 10.41 per cent, plans to plant at least 15 million trees annually.

Deputy County Commissioner Charles Mwayaya said at least 1.2 million trees have been planted in Homa Bay after the directive was issued.

"All administrators should have tree nurseries in their offices where tree seedlings can be planted and distributed for planting. Without seedlings, we will have no trees to plant," Mr Mwayaya said.

The International Day of Forest was celebrated at Lala Primary School, where hundreds of trees were distributed to community members, with others planted in learning institutions.

County Ecosystem Conservator Sharon Cheluget said the directive by President Ruto should be followed.

Ms Cheluget said at least 14,000 hectares of land have been gazetted as forest areas, including 32 hills such as Homa Hills, Asego, Rabuor, Gembe, among others.

"We need to plant more trees in the areas to increase our tree cover,” he said.

County National Environment Management Authority Environment officer Brian Otiende said the agency will continue overseeing different activities to ensure enforcement.

Mr Otiende told residents to avoid using fire to clear land before planting. In some areas, farmers are known to set their farms on fire when preparing land for planting. Some people believe that when smoke rises, it turns to clouds and rain. This belief has often led to wildfires, especially around Ruma National Park.