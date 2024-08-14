Homa Bay County Receives Lifesaving Equipment to Curb Maternal and Infant Deaths

Despite advances in medical care, some women still face significant challenges during childbirth. In certain counties, expectant mothers and newborns remain at high risk of mortality during labour due to inadequate healthcare facilities and resources.

Homa Bay County is among the counties with a maternity ward mortality rate that exceeds the national average. The 2022 Kenya Demographic and Health Survey Report indicates that the neonatal death rate in the county is 32 per 1,000 live births, compared to the national average of 21.

The same report highlights Homa Bay County has an infant death rate of 42 per 1,000 live births, surpassing the national average of 32. Additionally, the under-five mortality rate in the county stands at 61 per 1,000 live births, compared to the national average of 41.



Women are also significantly affected by the high mortality rates. The report indicates that the county has a maternal death rate of 583 per 100,000 live births, which is higher than the national average of 488.



Between 2021 and 2024, data from the county’s Department of Health reveals that at least 100 women and children have died from preventable causes. Contributing factors include a lack of essential medical equipment needed to address critical conditions affecting mothers and their babies and logistical issues making it hard to reach areas including islands in Lake Victoria.



To address this challenge, Lwala Community Alliance, a Kenyan-led organisation has donated equipment of Sh2.66 million to support the county government in the fight against maternal mortality.

The equipment has been distributed to 36 health facilities within the county and health workers trained on how to use them. This included a Non-Pneumatic Anti-Shock Garment (NASG), a device that can save women’s lives by reducing blood loss and stabilizing them until treatment is available. Postpartum haemorrhage (bleeding after delivery) is the leading direct cause of maternal deaths in low-resource settings.

County Deputy Health Director Amos Dulo emphasized the importance of basic lifesaving equipment in maternity wards and encouraged pregnant women always to seek skilled delivery. “The county government has a responsibility of purchasing equipment used in hospitals. However, some machines are damaged while in use and may not be of any benefit unless replaced,” he said.

County Health Chief Officer Kevin Osuri noted that Homa Bay County has previously struggled with deaths due to severe bleeding after childbirth, adding that through improved blood transfusion services, the numbers are dwindling. “Having a NASG will further improve our health indicators. More lives will be saved as it will be used for resuscitating, stabilising and preventing further bleeding in women with obstetric haemorrhage,” Dr Osuri said.



The county also received an Artificial Manual Breathing Unit, a medical device used to provide respiratory support to patients in emergency and non-emergency situations. It consists of a self-inflating bag, a mask or mouthpiece and a valve to control the flow of air. Penguin suckers, that aids breathing in newborns by removing obstructing fluids from the nose and mouth were also donated.

Lwala Community Alliance Project Manager, Wycliffe Owanda said the organisation is committed to reducing maternal and newborn mortalities. “We are training health care providers and giving them machines to support their work. We have so far trained health care providers from 157 health facilities," Mr Omwanda said.