Here is the problem with sitting long hours, even if you work out

Scientists say that if you work out for 30 minutes a day but spend the rest of your time sitting down, you could be at risk of various health problems.

For example, take this short quiz:

Did you work out for 30 minutes today?

Did you spend the rest of the day staring at your computer and then settle in front of the television at night?

If you answered “yes” to both questions, then you meet the definition of what scientists call “an active couch potato.” In other words, if you exercise but also sit for the rest of the day, it is almost as if you had not worked out at all.

This means that, despite your commitment to exercise, you could be at risk of various health problems, according to a new study on how people move – or don’t move – throughout the day.

The study has been published in a journal titled Medicine & Science in Sports & Exercise.

The researchers, who involved more than 3,700 men and women in Finland, found that despite dutifully exercising for half an hour, sitting almost nonstop for another 10, 11, or even 12 hours a day rendered the workout useless because the latter still elevated the blood sugar, cholesterol, and body fat.

However, men and women who got up and moved around even a little more often, whether by strolling gently or fitting in more exercise, were substantially healthier than the active couch potatoes.

According to Vahid Farrahi, a postdoctoral scientist at the University of Oulu and the lead author of the study, the results show that a single 30-minute daily workout “might not be enough” to alleviate the downsides of prolonged sitting.

The dangers of sedentary living

The World Health Organisation (WHO) advises people to work out moderately for a minimum of 30 minutes most days of the week. It defines physical activity as any bodily movement produced by skeletal muscles that require energy expenditure. That means all movement including a brisk walk during leisure time, for transport to get to and from places, or as part of a person’s work. Both moderate – and vigorous – intensity physical activity improves health.

While substantial scientific evidence shows this half-hour of exertion boosts our health, the problem is how people spend the remaining 23.5 hours a day.

“It’s only in the last five years or so that we’ve begun to understand that physical activity isn’t the whole story,” said Raija Korpelainen, a professor of health exercise at the University of Oulu in Finland and the co-author of the study.

In the past, most research examined sitting and exercise separately. Most did not count light activities like fetching a meal in the kitchen or taking a brisk walk around the neighbourhood. So, for the new study, which was published in July, the researchers looked into a large collection of data about almost every child born in northern Finland 46 years ago.

They tracked their lives growing up. After the group became adults, the team asked 3,702 of them to wear a scientific-grade activity tracker for at least a week and could see in six-second increments, whether someone was sitting, lightly strolling, or formally exercising throughout the day.

Because the trackers were measuring movement, standing counted as inactivity, like sitting. With that data, they characterised people by how they moved: “active couch potatoes” (1,173), “sedentary light movers” (1,199), “sedentary exercisers” (694), and “movers” (636).

The active couch potatoes, who accounted for almost a third of the group, sat the most, lounging for more than 10 hours a day. They met recommended exercise guidelines — getting about 30 daily minutes of moderate exercise. But after that, they rarely got up, accumulating fewer than 220 minutes a day of light movement.

Sedentary light movers, likewise, worked out for 30 minutes and sat for long hours. But, in between, they rose often and strolled about. Compared with the active couch potatoes, they spent about 40 percent more time – nearly an extra 90 minutes each day – in what the researchers call “light activity.”

Sedentary exercisers sat, uninterrupted, for up to 10 hours, but also amassed about an hour of exercise most days.

The final group, movers, exercised for about an hour most days, while also moving lightly for about two hours more than the active couch potato group.

When the researchers cross-checked these groups against people’s current health data, the active couch potatoes had the worst blood sugar control, body fat percentage, and cholesterol profiles.