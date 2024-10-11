Help! I’m 22 and my breasts have not developed

Dear Doc,

I am 22, but my breasts have not developed. I experienced all other changes during puberty, including my monthly period starting at the age of 13, but not even the slightest change happened on my chest. This has affected my self-esteem and confidence. A background check led me to assess my mother and grandmother at their developmental stages and both had fully developed breasts by age 16-18. Could there be an underlying cause for this, any remedies or is there hope that my breasts will finally develop? Wambui.

Dear Wambui,

Puberty in females usually starts between age nine and 13, and breast development is normally the first sign of puberty. If breasts do not start to develop by age 13, or if periods do not start by age 16, this is considered delayed puberty. It is possible to have some features of pubertal development and not have others, like in your case where there is menstruation and delayed breast development.

The most common cause of delayed puberty is late blooming, where the onset is delayed, but once it begins, it progresses normally. Usually, there will be a close family member who was also a late bloomer. This kind of delay does not require any treatment.

Another cause of delayed puberty is having very little body fat - being too thin. This may be as a result of being undernourished, or active participation in strenuous sports, or from having an eating disorder.

Delayed puberty may also be as a result of hypogonadism. This is where your ovaries are not able to produce enough hormones. This may be because there is a problem with the ovaries themselves as a result of impaired development or from damage. Hypogonadism may also develop because there is a problem with parts of the brain that communicate with the ovaries to direct it to produce hormones. The pituitary gland and the hypothalamus in the brain usually release hormones that then stimulate the ovaries (or testes) to carry out their normal function. Conditions that can interfere with the normal functioning of the pituitary gland and the hypothalamus include damage as a result of infection, trauma, surgery, tumour or as a result of radiation treatment.

Other medical conditions that can cause hypogonadism include genetic disorders, high levels of the hormone prolactin, autoimmune diseases, chronic medical conditions like liver disease, kidney disease, sickle cell disease, diabetes, iron overload among others. Prolonged treatment or use of high doses of steroid medications and opioids can also contribute, in addition to opioid substance abuse.



It is advisable for you to be reviewed by an endocrinologist or a gynaecologist for evaluation, which will include checking on diet and exercise, and general health check. Tests include hormone levels, scans of pelvis and the brain, and other tests as necessary. Treatment involves management of any underlying conditions, and hormonal treatment may be given to address any deficiencies. If you are underweight, a balanced diet and gaining weight may also be beneficial.

Dear doctor,

I have been having chest pains and I was told that it’s angina. What causes it? Is it dangerous? Is there a way to get rid of it? I’m 45.

Dear reader,

Angina, also called angina pectoris, is pain or discomfort that is experienced due to reduced blood flow to heart muscle, which causes oxygen starvation in the heart muscle. The reduced blood flow is caused by narrowing of the blood vessels that supply blood to the heart muscle.

This may be due to a spasm of the muscle in the blood vessel wall, but more commonly, it is due to Coronary Artery Disease. The coronary arteries are the blood vessels that carry blood to the heart muscle. In coronary artery disease, the blood vessels have a build-up of fatty plaques lining them, which can lead to narrowing, formation of a clot or rupture of the blood vessel, which then reduces the amount of blood that is flowing through.

There is increased risk of developing angina if you are over 60 years old, if you have a family history of heart disease, if you smoke, if you have poorly treated diabetes, hypertension or high cholesterol, if you are obese, if you do not exercise regularly, or as a result of exposure to some medications, stress and substance abuse.

Angina on its own is not-life threatening, but it is a warning sign of increased risk of a heart attack or a stroke, both of which are life-threatening.

The most common type of angina is stable angina, where the symptoms only occur when the person exerts themselves, and the symptoms go away with rest or with medication. The symptoms tend to occur the same way every time and resolve after several minutes.

Unstable angina on the other hand, is unpredictable and occurs whether the person is at rest or is active. Unstable angina is usually more severe, and lasts for 20minutes or longer and can lead to a heart attack, which means there is irreversible damage to the heart muscle. Variant angina or Prinzmetal angina is caused by spasms on the muscle in the blood vessels, and not by coronary artery disease. It tends to occur at night or when the person is at rest, and may be relieved by medication.

If the angina symptoms continue despite lifestyle changes and use of medication, this is called refractory angina.

When someone is experiencing angina, they may experience pain in the chest that may feel like squeezing, pressure, burning or like there is a weight on the chest. The pain or discomfort may spread to the jaw, the neck, the shoulder, the arm or the back. The individual may also experience shortness of breath, fatigue, dizziness, nausea and sweating. Women may experience the pain differently, for example, there may be stabbing chest pain, abdominal pain, nausea, pain in the teeth and jaw, and shortness of breath.

Angina can be managed with medications and other treatment procedures. Beneficial lifestyle changes include maintaining a healthy weight, having a balanced diet, exercising, managing stress, limiting alcohol, cessation of smoking, and good management of any illnesses.



