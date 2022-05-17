x-poachers who now protect the Aberdare Ranges

We could only hear tree branches creaking and our feet shuffling through dark trunks covered by shadows.

John Mugo, a reformed poacher and now part of Aberdare Joint Surveillance Unit (AJSU) at Aberdare Forest, tried to make way through barely visible black trails snaking through the undergrowth of the thicket.

Moving in a slow but steady manner, we followed Joshua Odhiambo, the ranger in charge from Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS), Samuel Kariuki, Zachary Kamau, Joseph Ndaba and Mercy Nyambura, who are also part of the AJSU group.

After covering about two kilometres, we were beckoned to lay flat on our bellies as a black rhino moved in our direction. We were forced to do commando crawls as we shifted to the opposite direction to avoid scaring the rhino and even endangering our lives.

A group that was formed through the Rhino Ark was to do an everyday surveillance in the 400 kilometre long electric fence that had completely reduced the human-wildlife conflict in the area.

In an interview with Healthy Nation, the trained team said they begin their surveillance routine from 5am and when the sun sets, they camp where they are. Mr Mugo, 50, told Healthy Nation he decided to transform after being in several conflicts with the police, the KWS and Kenya Forest Services.

He was handcuffed more than three times after being caught in the middle of the forest laying sneers on trees. The traps had spears and some even had deadly poisons that killed the animals instantly. “One day when I went back to check what was trapped, I found a black rhino lying dead. That was how I gave up on my poaching character,” explained Mr Mugo, who has worked in the Aberdares for 12 years.

He said he was disappointed because he couldn’t carry the game meat home, so he decided to be part of the great AJSU team to help conserve the ecosystem. “Quite a number of people from my village have transformed because of me. They now see the benefits of conserving the environment.”

On the other hand, Mr Ndaba said that to him, logging and poaching was normal and he didn’t see the importance of conserving the environment or even the wildlife.

But now he is fully transformed and preaches the importance of caring for the ecosystem.

“I was a serious poacher. I would hunt animals for game meat. I used to log trees and sell them to millers. I would also burn charcoal for sale,” he revealed.

He recalled one day when he was arraigned in court after he was caught logging. He defended himself though deep down he knew he was wrong.

“This is when I made up my mind to change my ways. After a short period, there was scout recruitment and I decided to be part of the group that now helps in preserving the ecosystem,” said Mr Ndaba.

Mr Joseph Kariuki, 64, who resides 100 meters from the Aberdare Forest, said before the electric fence was in place, there was great conflict between them and the animals and he would kill some of them.

He said he could not grow his cash crops in peace. Sometimes the elephants invaded his farm and destroyed everything. “I was almost taken to court after I slaughtered an elephant that invaded my farm. But the electric fence has solved all that,” said Mr Kariuki. Though not part of the AJSU group, Mr Kariuki noted that he always does evening and morning surveillance to check the condition of the fence and to ensure that no unauthorised personnel gets access to the forest.

Mr Julius Ikua and Mr Josphat Korage also told Healthy Nation that they stopped laying traps in the forest for Mountain Bongos and black rhinos.

“I would sell the game meat to my neighbours and store the rhino horns in my house as a status symbol of success and wealth,” narrated Mr Ikua.

Mr Korage said he now sees the importance of conserving the environment and protecting wildlife.

Ms Nyambura, the only woman in the midst of seven men, is tasked with walking through the scary thicket to survey and collect data on the number of trees that have been logged and animals that have been killed.

“Everyone takes the direction given by the in-charge. If you are to go to the south, central, north or south of Aberdares, you pack your food and beddings. We camp anywhere provided it’s not a valley,” said Ms Nyambura. The mother of two said her passion for conservation drove her to be part of the environment surveillance group.

She added that surviving among men was a challenge at first but she came to adapt because she felt it was ‘a calling’.

Besides, she said she was excited to join the group in order to be part of the long term solution of human-wildlife conflict that even prevented her family from farming. “I come from around and we were greatly affected by the wildlife. We couldn’t farm because the elephants and monkeys would come and destroy everything. But right now we produce maize and beans in large quantities. “

She said most of the poachers lay traps on trees and spears, which may even endanger their lives.