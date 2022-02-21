World’s rivers polluted with toxic levels of drugs

nairobi river, pollution
A heavily polluted Nairobi River
Photo credit: LUCY WANJIRU | NATION MEDIA GROUP
logo (8)

By  Amina Wako

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The study, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences and released in February 14 , warns that pollution of the world’s rivers by medicinal chemicals is a global problem.
  • The most common contaminants in the rivers monitored in Kenya included Caffeine, Carbamazepine, Cetirizine, Fluconazole, Sulfamethoxazole, Metronidazole and Metformin.


More than a quarter of the world’s rivers contain potentially toxic levels of pharmaceutical drugs, a report has shown.

Editor's picks

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.