World’s first paediatric theatre in refugee camp opens its doors in Kakuma

On May 13, Siangale Aruoto, a resident of Lokichoggio town near the border of Kenya and South Sudan,carried her two-year-old daughter to a theatre at Kakuma Refugee Camp for surgery.

The child had anorectal malformation — a birth defect link of a child’s anus or rectum that interferes with the normal passage of stool. The only other options for such services were Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital located 580 kilometres away in Uasin Gishu County and Kenyatta National Hospital, which is 820 kilometres away in Nairobi.

Considering that she could not even raise bus fare, getting a free service at the paediatric theatre was such a big relief. The surgery was successful.

Siangale is among the beneficiaries of a new theatre for children at the Kakuma General Hospital that was built by Kids Operating Room (KidsOR), a global charity focused on children’s access to surgeries.

Refugees and residents in Turkana West Sub-county are breathing a sigh of relief following the establishment of the Sh34.8 million paediatric theatre at the camp.

While the theatre — the world’s first paediatric operating room in a refugee camp — has been in use for almost a year, the official opening ceremony was delayed due to the Covid pandemic and repeated terrorist warnings. It was opened officially on May 13. “I am happy that I am going back home with my daughter, who is now normal like other children and can go to school after doctors rectified her condition. I can testify that there is a living God,” Ms Aruoto told Healthy Nation.

Dr Neema Kasenje, a paediatric surgeon who has been training a surgical team in Kenya, including those at Kakuma, said there is a huge need for medical interventions at the community level. She noted that hernias (protrusion of organs such as intestines through a weakened abdominal wall) are common in new-borns but may not be noticeable for several weeks or months after birth.

“So far, 150 children from both the local community and the refugee camp with cases of hernias, birth defects, burns, broken bones, ruptured intestines, among others have benefited from surgery services at the theatre,” she said.

As services become more available, she said, the facility, which is targeting to attend to 1,000 children per year, will be doing more elective and complex cases.

KidsOR co-founder Garreth Wood said they installed the theatre with over 3,000 items of specialist paediatric equipment and tools after realising the children’s vulnerability.

“The idea of the theatre was conceived when we were approached by the United Nations High Commissioner of Refugees just ahead of the 2020 World Economic Forum. We made the announcement that we would be investing in the world’s first paediatric operating room in a refugee camp as there was a need to support them,” Mr Wood said.

KidsOR Director for Africa Rosemary Mugwe emphasised on timely, affordable and safe access to surgery for all, including children.