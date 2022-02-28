The reality of living with a rare condition in Kenya

christine mutena, rare disorders kenya
Christine Mutena, co-founder Rare Disorders Kenya
Photo credit: EVANS HABIL | NATION MEDIA GROUP

By  Pauline Ongaji

What you need to know:

  • 'Healthy Nation' spoke to Christine Mutena, co-founder of Rare Disorders Kenya, an organisation consisting of patients, parents and caregivers of persons diagnosed with rare diseases. 
  • RDK’s aim is to address the unique needs of patients.

In a country where accessing affordable health care is almost a far-fetched dream for many, those with rare conditions find themselves in an even worse situation, fighting against not just the disease, but also systematic and societal odds. Healthy Nation spoke to Christine Mutena, co-founder of Rare Disorders Kenya (RDK), an organisation consisting of patients, parents and caregivers of persons diagnosed with rare diseases. RDK’s aim is to address the unique needs of patients. 

