The impact of Covid-19 on HPV vaccination drive

hpv vaccine, cervical cancer
HPV vaccine
Photo credit: SHUTTERSTOCK

By  Pauline Ongaji

What you need to know:

  • In Kenya, the prevalence of HPV infection among women above 15 years is high, ranging between 14 and 51 per cent — depending on the region and increasing with age.
  • The biggest risk from this virus is cervical cancer. Nearly all (99.7 per cent) cervical cancers are caused by HPV infections.

When Heldah Amariati, 41, a health professional based in Nairobi, decided to take her10-year-old daughter to a private health facility for the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine, she had to pay Sh2,300.

Editor's picks

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.