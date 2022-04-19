Tech to the rescue of cancer patients

Cancer patients in Nairobi can now utilize the services of a new technology that promises to deliver better treatment outcomes.

The creation of Electa Versa HD, a modern cancer treatment machine, could be a game changer in how treatmentof the disease is carried out.

Officially launched by Health Chief Administrative Secretary Dr Mercy Mwangangi early this month, the machine that is only found in HCGCCK Cancer Centre promises to treat a broad spectrum of cancers.

"The linear accelerator machine is here with us in Kenya. It will help reduce side effects caused by cancer treatment methods," said Dr Mwangangi.

The cancer centre expects its latest technology to help improve the quality of life of oncology patients and rationalize treatment costs of tumor diseases in the country.

Versa HD provides clinicians with the dual flexibility to deliver conventional therapies to treat a wide range of tumors, as well as high-precision targeted therapies for treating highly complex cancers.

As an integrated treatment system, it could help address the evolving challenges of modern day cancer management while providing patients with high-quality clinical care.

The technology helps minimize the radiation dose to healthy tissues and the hospital believes it will reduce the overall patient treatment duration while protecting organs.

"The machine can treat up to 150 patients in a day. Patients who utilize it will have an access to the best outpatient Oncology care here at HCGCCK and the region," said Mr Habib Nehme, executive vice president, Elekta.

This means patients who travel overseas to receive this specialized treatment annually may no longer need to.