Shillah Simiyu: I saw death, I was ready to get my husband a new wife

By  Leon Lidigu

Health Reporter

Nation Media Group

  • I am a medical research scientist. I have a masters in tropical and infectious diseases. I have countless doctor friends. I'm an avid reader. I had never heard of fibromyalgia.
  • My first questions were to know whether it is progressive, degenerative, when I was going to die and if it were curable?

In April 2018, Shillah Simiyu, a Kenyan epidemiologist who until last month worked at the Kenya Medical Research Institute (Kemri-Wellcome Trust), travelled to Melbourne, Australia for a science conference.

