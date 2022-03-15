Scientists endorse new drug for second-line HIV treatment

Photo credit: SHUTTERSTOCK

By  Elizabeth Merab

Health & Science Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The recommendation is based on evidence that DTG  is cheaper, easy to use and has less drug interactions compared to the currently used regimens.
  • Kenya has the fourth largest HIV burden in the world with about 1.4 million people living with HIV. Of these, just over 1.1 million are on antiretroviral therapy (ART).

A team of researchers have recommended the use of  a new  antiretroviral therapy (ART)  as a second-line treatment for HIV positive patients.

