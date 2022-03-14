Scientists deploy AI to collect sounds emitted by marine species

A team of experts has set a goal to listen in and collect the sounds emitted by the roughly 250,000 marine species using technology.

The team of 17 experts from nine countries will use highly sophisticated ocean hydrophones and artificial intelligence learning systems, phone apps and underwater GoPro cameras used by citizen scientists to gather on a single platform, huge collections of aquatic life’s tell-tale sounds and identify new species.

Sound matters even more to creatures inhabiting the sea, particularly to reproduce, ward off competitors, find things to eat and navigate. But human commerce and military activities are increasingly masking or disrupting the undersea world of sound.

This is why the Global Library of Underwater Biological Sounds is seeking help from the public to create awareness and understanding of the diversity and significance of underwater biological sounds before they are contaminated or damaged by sonic pollution.

Using the acoustic properties of a combination of sounds emanating from underwater, the team aims to characterise an ecosystem’s type and condition.

“With biodiversity in decline worldwide and humans relentlessly altering underwater soundscapes, there is a need to document, quantify, and understand the sources of underwater animal sounds before they potentially disappear,” says Miles Parsons, lead author of the paper titled ‘Sounding The Call For A Global Library Of Biological Underwater Sounds,’ published in the journal Frontiers in Ecology and Evolution.’Many fish and aquatic invertebrate species are predominantly nocturnal or hard to find, the paper notes, making visual observations difficult or impossible. As a result, the technology is proving to be one of the most effective ways to monitor visually elusive but vocal species in aquatic environments, which can potentially aid in more effective conservation management, including zoning in marine park areas or fishery closures, the paper says.

The team’s proposed web-based open-access platform seeks to provide a reference library of known and unknown biological sound sources by integrating and expanding existing libraries around the world. It will also be a data repository portal for annotated and unannotated audio recordings of single sources and of soundscapes as well as a training platform for AI algorithms for signal detection and classification.