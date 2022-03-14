Scientists deploy AI to collect sounds emitted by marine species

A humpback whale, marice species, marine sound, technology
A humpback whale
Photo credit: POOL

By  Faustine Ngila

4IR Journalist

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Sound matters even more to creatures inhabiting the sea, particularly to reproduce, ward off competitors, find things to eat and navigate.
  • But human commerce and military activities are increasingly masking or disrupting the undersea world of sound.

A team of experts has set a goal to listen in and collect the sounds emitted by the roughly 250,000 marine species using technology. 

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.