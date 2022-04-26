Residents move to reclaim Ondiri Swamp’s fragrance

John Kibe has lived around Ondiri Swamp in Kikuyu, Kiambu County since his childhood.

When Healthy Nation visited him, he was busy planting vetiver grass along the edges of the swamp.

A stench wafts in the air, a representation of the degradation that it has gone through over the years.

Now in his 60s, he reminisces how on most evenings and during weekends they would go there to swim. It was an engrossing environment, complete with enchanting surroundings and the water tasted like sweet medicine, a potion for the spirit.

The swamp was as silver as diamond flame and the atmosphere used to be convent quiet except during their swimming escapades. It used to have that soothing and yogi-still feel and even the grass at the edges used to smell redolent.

Ondiri is a shell of its former self. Freckled frogs leap out for flies as others thunk into the water that residents used to drink six decades ago.

“I miss those days. We have destroyed this swamp,” John says. However, when you look around efforts to save it are evident.

In most parts of the country, swamps have been demonised and seen as purposeless places of pestilence.

Wetlands like Ondiri Swamp have been treated as convenient grounds for toxic industrial affluent, sewage, agricultural runoff and a soil dumping site for road constructors. Abandoned and bearing the weight of devaluation, floating reeds cover parts of the swamp.

Dr William Ojwang, Kenya Rift Lakes Programme manager, WWF Kenya says that wetlands are key life support systems and are extremely important in the environment.

“Wetlands like Ondiri offer key nature-based solutions for the very many disasters that we have today such as floods and water scarcity,” he says.

Kenya is a water-scarce country where the need to protect water towers remains critical to reclaiming ecological balance.

But according to the Global Wetland Outlook, the country is losing wetlands at alarming rates, approximately three times faster than forests across the world.

Covering an area of 34.5 hectares and a depth range of two to three meters, Ondiri is a significant carbon sink, Kenya’s only quaking bog, and forms the headwaters of Nairobi River where it is fed by Nyongara River. It also recharges the Kikuyu springs.

David Wakogy, 39, a conservationist knew that something had to be done. In 2016, he joined hands with members of the community and founded Friends of Ondiri Wetlands (FOW), an organisation that works to protect the swamp and sensitize the community on its importance.

The degradation of Ondiri started in the mid-2000s. As buildings started to mushroom in Kikuyu, Ondiri was taking in the weight and became a tragedy of commons.

It became a solid waste dump site and raw sewer would discharge into it. It was a place with free access but no one taking responsibility to reclaim its fragrance.

“Up until 2019, we’d group ourselves and do night patrols to ensure some rogue people were not discharging raw sewage into the wetland,” My Wakogy says.

The group started advocating for its gazettement, planting of indigenous trees and called out companies that were redirecting dirty water systems.

“We are progressively seeing the wetland coming back to life. There’s a return of aquatic plants and birds including the endangered grey crowned crane.”

The organisation that started with about 50 individuals now has a membership of more than 250.

It hopes that one day the wetland will be recognised as one of international importance, with amenities that will birth eco-tourism.

They have fenced part of the wetland and planted trees through support from various stakeholders but a lot still needs to be done.

Last February, Ondiri Swamp hosted commemorations as the world marked World Wetlands Day-themed ‘Wetlands Action for People and Nature.’ During the event, environmental conservationists called for robust monitoring and more action to in protecting Kenya’s wetland areas.

As a result of the conversation efforts, neighbouring schools like Alliance Boys is almost self-sufficient when it comes to vegetables, according to the school’s principal William Mwangi who spoke during the Wetlands Day celebrations.

“Four years ago, we noted that we were using a lot of money to get water. Due to the then level of pollution at Ondiri, it became difficult and expensive to treat the water. We are one of the benefactors of the restoration. We can now farm with water drawn from the wetland,” he said.

Over one million threatened species of plants and animals depend on wetlands for their survival according to Wetlands International.

The same data shows that Wetlands cover just 7 per cent of the planet but are home to 40 per cent of the world’s biodiversity.

“By some measures, the world has already lost more than 80 per cent of its former wetlands, more than a third disappearing since 1970, a faster rate than for any other major ecosystem.”



