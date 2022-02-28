Rare diseases: Small numbers, huge burden

world rare disease day, judith kinya, sylvia Nzambu
Judith Kinya (right) and Sylvia Nzambu during celebrations to mark Rare Disease Day.
Photo credit: FRANCIS NDERITU | NATION MEDIA GROUP
New Content Item (3)

By  Leon Lidigu

Health Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • According to Rare Disease International, the official international awareness-raising campaign for rare diseases and conditions takes place on the last day of February each year.
  • The main objective of the campaign is to raise awareness among the general public and decision-makers about the diseases and their impact on patients’ lives.

The theme of this year’s World Rare Disease Day, which was commemorated on Monday, was ‘share your colours’. It urges people around the world to share videos and photos from their rare disease day events on social media using #RareDiseaseDay and tagging @rarediseaseday on Instagram and Twitter.

Editor's picks

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.