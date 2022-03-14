Policy stalemate: To offer contraceptives to adolescents or not?

By  Angela Oketch

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • One in every four girls in Kenya aged between 10 and 19 is either pregnant or has given birth to a first child, according to National Council for Population and Development (NCPD)’s report in 2021.
  • A new policy on reproductive health pits the national government against the county governments on the provision of contraceptives to adolescents.
  • The two levels of governments have been squabbling over whether the policy should stand, with counties arguing that some of its recommendations are tone-deaf to the realities of teen pregnancies in the country.



Everlyne, 15, lulls her twins to sleep. It is only 8am, but she is ready for the baby’s first nap of the day. 

