Patients at risk as Kisumu hospitals run out of drugs

Rose Obungu is busy preparing breakfast when we visit her home in Ogenya, Kisumu County.

Within a few minutes, she is done preparing some sugarless black tea, which she serves her four children, including her five-month-old baby.

The baby has had constant diarrhoea while two other children are enduring throbs from a severe migraine.

But the sick children have to wait until their father gets enough money to buy drugs. This is because the village public health centre, Kanyagwal Dispensary, has had an acute shortage of essential drugs since July last year.

“The last time I visited the health centre I was only given painkillers and instructed to buy antibiotics after I was diagnosed with dysentery,” says Rose.

A stone’s throw from here is the home of Pamela Juma, a visibly weakling 60-year-old who suffers from joint pains. She also complains of dehydration from a persistent diarrhoea streak.

Her last visit to the dispensary only saw her walk out with a doctor’s prescription in hand. At the Kanyagwal Dispensary, the compound remains deserted apart from the presence of a few health workers.

A staffer at the facility says due to the irregular drug supply, the health centre has been reduced to testing patients and referring them to chemists, pharmacies or Ahero Sub-County Hospital for treatment. “We have been relying on anti-malarial drugs for months now. We are lacking antibiotics, pain killers, gloves, laboratory reagents among other critical hospital supplies,” he says.

Residents here have been suffering from waterborne diseases since 2019 following seasonal floods.

Expectant women who visit Ahero Sub-County Hospital to deliver are faced with an option of either buying cotton wool and spirit or seeking the services in alternative centres.

These medical shortages have created apathy among health workers, according to the Kenya Union of Clinical Officers Secretary-General Craus Okumu.

He argues that the fatigued health workers have been coerced to deal with suspicions from residents, who accuse them of mismanaging hospital drug supplies. Mr Okumu further accuses the county government of turning the residents against its health workers, who now accuse them of sneaking the drugs to their private hospitals.

Kisumu Health and Sanitation Director Fred Oluoch said the county is currently grappling with drug shortages due to the low Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (Kemsa) fill rate for drugs. “Sometimes the facilities have to endure longer periods of drug shortage waiting for the next supply by Kemsa,” he said.