Old meets the new as drones replenish forests

It takes about 30 minutes for Mohamed Akasha and his colleague Sila Kironji to prepare a drone for flying. Their goal? They want to demonstrate how reforestation can be done using modern technology.

The two are certified drone pilots attached to the Kenya Flying Labs. On the sidelines, Ted Kinyanjui, founder and chief executive of Seed Balls Kenya, is holding a catapult.

Seed balls are tree seeds coated with dust charcoal and Ted mainly uses indigenous trees.

“The old meets the new,” he says, to illustrate how far reforestation and tree planting of large tracts has come and what the future holds.

The technology that Mohamed and Sila are working on is geared to revolutionise tree planting and help to restore the country’s forest cover should it be adopted by the government.

Representatives from the Kenya Forest Research Institute (Kefri) are watching in awe, and anticipation.

Mr Kinyanjui is armed with his seed balls, which will be placed underneath the drone and dispensed one at time to the designated area for planting.

“I get my seeds from the Kefriand use dust charcoal that I collect from the roadside to coat the seeds. This helps in keeping the predators away once the seed ball falls on the ground,” he tells Healthy Nation.

Dr Kaigongi Margaret, a taxonomist working with Kefri, explains that seed balls are ideal because they prevent predators like birds or rodents from taking the seed once it has been dispersed.

“It is coated using charcoal because it easily disintegrates when it rains. Also, charcoal is not toxic and helps in conservation of moisture. It generally helps the seed to wait for a favourable condition for it to grow.”

Mohamed explains that the drone used for the exhibition was specifically chosen because it is a heavy lift drone that can carry a weight of up to seven kilogrammes.

“The drone has five belts that pick seeds from the container and take them to the dispensing area. The drone can dispense up to five seeds at a time,” he explains.

Sila vouches for the drone technology to be used in tree planting not because he is a drone pilot but because he sees the advantages it comes with.

“There are some areas that are hard to reach and human beings cannot get there, the drones come in handy in such scenarios,” he says.

In 2014, the Kenya Forest Service bought a Cessna Caravan aircraft whose main purpose was to help in managing and protecting forest resources to foster economic and social affluence.

Last year’s economic survey showed that despite the country increasing its forest cover by 2.1 per cent, the national forest cover is yet to hit its 10 per cent target, which is to be achieved by this year. The total tree cover is only 7.29 per cent.

“We started a partnership with seed balls Kenya to test whether they are viable and also to promote reforestation in degraded lands,” says Dr Jane Njuguna, Senior Deputy Director for Research and Development at Kefri.

He adds that Kenya has committed to restore 5.1 million hectares of degraded lands.

“That is not a small space and coming from forestry, we know how much it costs to restore even just an acre. Partnerships help us to know how convenient or cost effective we can do that.”

Dr Njuguna says the official aerial seeding in the country took place in 2019 at the Maasai Mau forest but there was an earlier phase in 2018 where trees were planted in about 1,400 hectares of land.

“We have been there twice to check if the trees germinate and grow, the result is positive,” Dr Njuguna says. On using drone technology to plant trees, Dr Njuguna says, “this is the way to go”.

“A drone is smaller than a plane and I believe it is more cost effective to use. We are ready to explore technology and are looking for partnerships with companies that can take our staff through the use of drones,” she says.

In the United Kingdom, Bicarbon Engineering, a start-up that was founded by an ex-NASA engineer Lauren Fletcher, was touted as a game changer in reforestation.

In a video posted by the company in 2015, Fletcher said, “I like solving global scale problems,” referring to the deforestation menace that was already happening all over the world.