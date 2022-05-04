New insulin delivery tech a relief for Type 2 diabetes patients



Type 2 diabetes patients have reason to smile after a new technology was unveiled to help them control the disease.

At this year’s Advanced Technologies and Treatments for Diabetes (ATTD) conference in Barcelona, Spain, Insulet, a company that delas with tubeless insulin pump technology announced the study results of the new Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery (AID) System study results for type 2 diabetes.

This comes after the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the Omnipod 5, the closed-loop insulin delivery system which is a new hybrid technology for people with type 1 diabetes.

This means that its insulin pump communicates directly with a user's continuous glucose monitor so as to determine how much insulin to safely deliver, serving as almost an artificial pancreas.

It is why Insulet presented the findings of its feasibility study to evaluate use of the Omnipod 5 in adults with type 2 diabetes while sharing the products user experience data.

According to the experts, the Omnipod 5 System was used by 24 adults aged 18 to 75 years with type 2 diabetes and an HbA1c from 8 per cent to 12 per cent.

“These adults were using insulin injection therapy prior to the study, either through multiple daily injections or basal-only injections. Participants used the Omnipod 5 System in Automated Mode for eight weeks, and then had the option to continue in a six-month extension phase,” the study highlights.

“This is the first AID system study of people with type 2 diabetes conducted in the United States and the results are very impressive,” Dr Trang Ly who is Insulet’s Senior Vice President and Medical Director pointed out.

“It’s an exciting milestone for Insulet, as we look ahead to a pivotal study for this population.”

Dr Ly said the company is driven in its pursuit to provide Omnipod 5 to as many people with diabetes as possible, and the data demonstrates the potential benefits Omnipod 5 can provide for type 2 diabetes patients.

According to Shacey Petrovic who is the president and CEO of Insulet, the Omnipod 5 in January this year became the first tubeless system of its kind on the market and the first to be fully controlled via a smartphone app, eliminating the need to carry a separate device as it delivers insulin through a pod, smaller than the size of a desktop mouse, that the user manually fills with insulin, adheres to their skin, typically on their stomach, and replaces every three days.