Breaking News: 'Raila Tosha!' Kalonzo Musyoka rejoins Azimio with eye on Chief CS job

Mask up, Health Ministry tells Kenyans amid new Covid wave

MoH briefing on coronavirus infections

Government Spokesman Col Cyrus Oguna (far right) with Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman (centre) and acting Director of Public Health Dr Francis Kuria during a briefing on coronavirus infections in the country. 

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

By  Hellen Shikanda

Health and Science Reporter

Nation Media Group

Kenyans have been urged to wear their masks as the country readies itself for a potential new wave of Covid-19 infections.

According Dr Francis Kuria, the Director of Public Health at the Ministry of Health, the positivity rate has been on a rise since start of May hitting a high of 5.6 percent and averaging at 3.3 percent weekly.

“We are urging Kenyans to have their masks on. We are worried that the Covid-19 numbers are going up,” Dr Kuria said.

“At the time of lifting some of the [Covid-19 containment] mandates, the positivity rate was about 1 percent and at the beginning of May, it was about 0.1 percent but all of a sudden, we have a weekly average of 3.3 percent and the highest at 5.6 percent.”

Editor's picks

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.