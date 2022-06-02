Mask up, Health Ministry tells Kenyans amid new Covid wave

Kenyans have been urged to wear their masks as the country readies itself for a potential new wave of Covid-19 infections.

According Dr Francis Kuria, the Director of Public Health at the Ministry of Health, the positivity rate has been on a rise since start of May hitting a high of 5.6 percent and averaging at 3.3 percent weekly.

“We are urging Kenyans to have their masks on. We are worried that the Covid-19 numbers are going up,” Dr Kuria said.