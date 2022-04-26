Mangrove committees boost community carbon trading

Through the formation of County Mangrove Committees (CMCs), the government and communities will now work together with the county governments of Kwale, Mombasa, Kilifi, Lamu and Tana River to protect 61,000 hectares of mangroves

With an increase in the number of people interested in doing carbon trading business, the committees come as a huge boost to residents who want to earn carbon credits

A carbon credit is a kind of permit that represents one tonne of carbon dioxide removed from the atmosphere and costs Sh600