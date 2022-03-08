It hasn’t only been doom and gloom with coronavirus

By  Nelly Bosire

obstetric/gynaecologist

What you need to know:

  • Curfews, lockdowns and closure of pubs and clubs resulted in almost zero traffic accidents, trauma and assaults, while the cut-back in air pollution hugely contributed to reduction in disease burden.
  • The cut-back on provision of non-emergency care also meant less patients coming to hospital. 

This month we mark 24 months since the Covid-19 pandemic was first reported in Kenya. It has been two long years of fear, anxiety, loss, and pain but time has heralded a new dawn of hope, recovery and rebuilding. We have come a long way, from the morbid fear of sneezing in public for fear of being labelled, to restoring almost normal human interaction.  The downside of the pandemic bit hard, with illness, loss of life, a crashing economy, job losses and loss of income for many. Our health system struggled to contain the effects of the pandemic amid shortages of health commodities, wanton corruption and misappropriation of the scarce resources sorely needed. 

