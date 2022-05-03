Inside 7,000km journey to fly 13 elephants to Kenya



When Kenya attempted to translocate rhinos from Nairobi National Park to Tsavo West National Park in 2018, the exercise ended in a catastrophe.

The black rhinos were being moved for about 400 kilometres from Nairobi to Taita Taveta County, two regions on the extreme ends of climatic conditions –one cool and humid and the other hot and arid.

Within three weeks, all 11 rhinos would die in the park. Cause of death? Salt poisoning, gastric complications and dehydration, according to veterinarians.

What followed was an international uproar and calls for an audit of the transfer that had the hallmarks of a disaster from the start, with Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala at the centre of the translocation fiasco.

Mr Balala, though, appeared least moved by the public outcry. “Nobody appointed me. Only President Uhuru Kenyatta appointed me. He knows I have the capacity to run the wildlife docket. Nobody will intimidate me,” he rebutted amid calls for his resignation.

Healthy Nation later learnt that the idea to move the rhinos had been floated at least three times at the board of the Kenya Wildlife Services (KWS). On each of these occasions, the plan had been shelved due to scientific reason before Mr Balala pushed ahead with the plan.

Now, British millionaire Damian Aspinall is attempting to translocate 13 elephants from Howletts Wild Animal Park in Kent in the United Kingdom, to Mwaluganje Elephant Sanctuary, a 60,000-acre conservancy in coastal Kenya.

Hailed as a “world first”, this multi-million-shilling exercise will see the elephants, including their calves, flown in a Boeing 747 about 7,000 kilometres southwards, across the Northern Atlantic, the Mediterranean Sea and Sahara Desert to Kenya later this year.

It is the first ever transfer of wild animals on such a scale in the world, and an ambitious one at that, and, arguably, the ultimate test of man’s scientific, logistical and tactical abilities. But Aspinall’s ambition knows no bounds.

The John Aspinall Foundation, founded by his father John Aspinall, has re-wilded more than 300 animal species in different habitats around the world, including gorillas, cheetahs and the African painted dogs. It has also translocated more than 100,000 other animals.

The foundation was the first organisation in the world to reintroduce gorillas back to nature. So far, the charity has successfully rewilded 78 of the primates in Gabon and the Congo after breeding them in the UK, with a 94 per cent success rate.

Rewilding Europe, a Dutch non-profit organisation, defines re-wilding as “a progressive approach to conservation that lets nature take care of itself by enabling natural processes to shape land and sea and to repair damaged ecosystems and restore degraded landscapes.” Both animal and plant species can be re-wilded.

Proponents of this concept globally emphasise its potential “to tap into opportunities for restoration” of nature while creating benefits for both ecosystems and societies at the same time.

In 2019, the United Nations General Assembly designated the period between 2021 and 2030 as the decade of ecosystem restoration, with policymakers around the world rushing to meet various biodiversity goals.

From the reintroduction of bison in The Netherlands and Romania to the giant tortoise in the Galápagos Island, the grey wolf in the United States and the Siberian tiger in South Korea, several rewilding projects around the world have been successful in recent years after decades of acute loss and even extinction.

But if rewilding wildlife has been successful with some animal species, few conservationists have attempted to translocate elephants, much less across this sheer distance.

Smaller in size, more intelligent than elephants and with the ability to adapt to new habitats fast, gorillas are fairly easy to rewild. Elephants, though, are larger, more excitable and sensitive to the slightest change in their surroundings, factors that complicate their translocation.

So, why Kenya? Why now?

“If you love elephants, why wouldn’t you try to re-wild them?” Aspinall posed during an interview with Great Britain News (GB News) Television last year. “There can be no understanding that they can do well in captivity. Elephants have not done well in captivity,” he added.

Twelve of the elephants were born in Kent and one in Israel. Their ancestry is traced to South Africa, Tanzania and Zimbabwe. None of them has ever lived in the wild, according to the foundation.

Kenya is home to nearly 40,000 elephants, a population that has been growing steadily in recent years, thanks to conservation efforts by the government and other agencies and a reduction in poaching.

Yet moving these beasts would come with monumental environmental and social consequences, including acute vegetation loss and possible desertification, human-wildlife conflict and even poaching. In February, the National Environment Management Authority (Nema) invited the public to share views for 30 days on possible impact on the environment by this transfer.

Nothing excites Aspinall, though, quite like seeing the beasts back in the wild. He says: “I can think of nothing more beautiful than to have the elephants roaming around smashing trees and meeting other wild elephants.”

For someone who keeps hundreds of animals in enclosures in Kent, Aspinall believes that it would be “sensible” to consider phasing out zoos in the next 25 and 30 years. He appears to question whether keeping animals in captivity is sustainable. He also wonders if these facilities are doing “proper conservation” work and whether the millions of pounds they receive annually could be spent to provide better care for animals in the wild.

Will the elephants survive in the Kenyan wild having lived in a protected park all their lives? Aspinall thinks there is a good chance.

“We underestimate the ability of wild animals [to survive] a lot. The animals will stay together as a herd. They will also be tracked [using satellite collars]. We have many vets looking after them. The process is being checked and double-checked. We will do everything we can to mitigate any risks for the elephants.”

He does admit, however, that rewilding animals is the “most difficult thing that we do” and that there will be challenges in the transfer. To him, the project has to be looked at on a whole.

“Have there been moments when things haven’t gone well? Of course. Mistakes have happened, but you have to learn from these mistakes and move on. You have to be courageous in this, otherwise these animals are stuck behind bars for the rest of their life.”

Critics such as Prof Keith Somerville of the University of Kent, though, are less optimistic. Prof Somerville, an expert in African affairs and wildlife, warns that the jumbos will not survive in the Kenyan wild. “They (elephants) are very habituated to people. They are not remotely suitable for release into a totally different environment where they would forage for food in an ecosystem with totally different vegetation,” he says.

There are also those that lament that moving the elephants to Kenya will disadvantage British citizens and other Europeans who might never have the privilege to travel to Africa for safari. To Aspinall, the argument “does not hold water.”

He says: “Children are fascinated by dinosaurs. [But] paleontologists do not need dinosaurs running around the gardens of Kent to educate themselves about them.” He adds that humans must start to address their addiction to keeping animals in enclosures “for their thrill.”

“The time has come for us to reevaluate and ask ourselves: have we been doing the right thing by enslaving and encaging these animals for human entertainment?”

Aspinall is working with KWS and the Sheldrick’s Wildlife Trust in this mission, even though details on when the transfer will be conducted remain scanty. Since the 1970s, Sheldrick’s Wildlife Trust has built a reputation around rescue and rehabilitation of orphaned baby elephants, which it cares for in Nairobi before reintegrating them into the wild upon attaining the age of three.

Whether to restore animal species or to reintroduce plant varieties that have been depleted in different ecosystems, there are several ongoing rewilding projects in Kenya. Base Explorer in the Mara region, for instance, works with communities to rehabilitate biodiversity in the expansive ecosystem. Members of the community donate part of their land for conservation purposes, after which plant and animal varieties are reintroduced and perpetuated.