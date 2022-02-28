In Africa, countries are spending billions to cope with climate crisis

Paai bridge, kajiado, climate change
The collapsed Paai Bridge in Kajiado County.
Photo credit: STANLEY NGOTHO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

By  Hellen Shikanda

Health and Science Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • A report shows the brunt African countries will bear despite contributing the least to the climate crisis.
  • It highlights shows that Kenya will require substantive international climate finance, investment and partnerships to achieve its adaptation goals.
  • Other countries that were part of the study include Ethiopia, Liberia, Sierra Leone, South Africa, South Sudan and Togo. 


African countries, Kenya included, are spending a fortune to adapt to the effects of climate change, a new report has shown.

Editor's picks

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.