Foods you should and shouldn’t keep in fridge

With Kenya and the world at large grappling with runaway cost of living partly because of the Russia-Ukraine fiasco, you might need to reconsider how you refrigerate your food.

Knowing how to appropriately store food in refrigerators and freezers goes a long way in minimising wastage.

Acclaimed England-based nutritionist Kate Llewellyn-Waters, an expert and author on health and nutrition, outlines foods that should be refrigerated and those that should not.

Always refrigerate these foodstuffs

Some fruit and vegetable varieties

Cherries, apricot, grapes, figs and all types of berries including strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, and blackberries.

Vegetables such as spinach, beans, lettuce, asparagus, mushrooms, broccoli, cauliflower, sweet corn, celery and cabbage.

“These foodstuffs are best kept under refrigeration to stop them from going bad quickly. Some delicate vegetables like salad leaves, lettuce and asparagus should always be stored in a fridge.

“The low temperatures in the fridge tend to slow down cells’ chemical reactions and in the process protect nutrients such as Vitamin C. It is not only delicate vegetables that should be refrigerated but also sturdy root vegetables such as carrots, parsnip and turnips, which are better off kept chilled,” says the nutritionist who holds a Master Degree in Nutrition Science.

However, she cautions that vegetables and fruits should never be kept in the same segment in the fridge.

“Fruits emit large quantities of ethylene gas, which acts as a ripening agent and is also released by plants in the right climatic conditions or when a fruit gets damaged.

“Storing fruits and vegetables together can result to premature ripening of vegetables, which causes them to get spoilt. It is always advisable to consume refrigerated fruits and vegetables within a few days of storing them for optimum taste,” she offers.

Leftovers, cheese, dairy, fish and meat

These foods should always be kept in a fridge but it is important to allow them to regain room temperature when they are ready to be eaten.

“Most foods such as cheese taste better when they are in warmer temperatures, which are closer to the body temperature. This means that such foods should be removed from the fridge some moments before they are eaten,” she states.

Only refrigerate these foodstuffs after opening or using partially

Some fruits and veggies

Certain fruits such as pears and apples as well as some vegetables should be refrigerated after initially preserving them at room temperatures.

“These fruits should first be kept in a bowl for a few days before placing them in the fridge. But you can only store them under refrigeration for at least three days so as not to affect their taste,” affirms The Immunity Cookbook author.

Sauces and jams

Sauces such as soy sauce, tomato sauce and jams including maple syrup, fruit spreads, peanut butter, marmite, mustard, and horseradish should always be stored in a fridge once they have been opened or partly used.

“These foodstuffs have high salt content that serves as a natural preservative. It is therefore unnecessary to always store them in the fridge since they are already well-preserved,” she says.

Rice

Grains such as rice should always be stored in a cool, dry environment in impermeable containers.

“You should immediately cool rice leftovers after a meal in cold water, drain the water before storing the rice in the fridge in sealed containers for not more than one day,” says Kate.

Never refrigerate these foodstuffs

There are some fruits and vegetables that should never be kept in the fridge.

Bananas

Cold environment is not suitable for bananas and that explains why their skin suddenly turns blotchy and brown when they are kept in a fridge.

“A banana tends to trigger its own defence mechanism when it gets signals that it is being damaged. It releases an enzyme called PPO through its skin cells that makes the colour of the skin to turn brown. This enzyme is also responsible for turning the apple brown once it has been cut,” she explains.

Experts recommend ripe bananas for fast tracking the ripening of some fruit varieties through the ripening agent (ethylene).

“If you want to speed up ripening of fruits such as tomatoes, avocados, apples, melons, plums, peaches, pears, apples, kiwi and apricots, put them near a ripe banana,” she advises.

Fruits that you should never refrigerate include watermelon, mangoes, apples, pears, peaches, plums, oranges, lime, lemon and kiwi.

Tomatoes, onions, garlic, pepper, cucumber and potatoes are among vegetables that should also never be kept in a fridge.

“Although refrigeration will not harm the vegetable or fruit, it is likely to distort the appearance or taste.

“For instance, a watermelon may lose its bright pink colour whereas sweet potatoes tend to harden,” she clarifies.

Moreover, cold temperatures in the fridge usually affect certain root vegetables such as squash and potatoes, which could cause them to rot.

These veggies should be stored in a cool dark places.

Beverages such as coffee

Avoid refrigerating coffee and instead store it in a sealed container in a cupboard.

“Keeping coffee in the fridge adversely affects the flavour as a result of condensation,” says the expert.

Bread

“Storing bread in the fridge will only make it dry and is a sure recipe for tasteless sandwiches. It is preferable to freeze the bread and remove slices only when they are required if you do not intend to eat it straight away,”

Olive oil

Experts strongly advice against storing olive oil under refrigeration.

Placing olive oil in the fridge could decrease its antioxidant activities that promote health. “Although nuts and seed oils could last for longer when refrigerated, you can see the oil looking cloudy or solidifying.