Does life really flash before our eyes on death? Brain study provides clues

death, dying patient, final moments, dead, flashbacks
A team of researchers unexpectedly discovered the very first recording of a dying brain.
Photo credit: SHUTTERSTOCK
logo (8)

By  Mary Wangari

What you need to know:

  • The medics had embarked on measuring the brainwaves of an 87-year-old epileptic patient.
  • The patient provided unanticipated recording of a brain that was dying when he suffered a sudden fatal heart attack during the neurological recording.

A new study has revealed what it is like moments before a human being dies.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.