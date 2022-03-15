Doc, how do I help my child stop wetting the bed?

Bed wetting in anyone above the age of six to seven years is considered a problem

By  Dr Flo

What you need to know:

  • In many cases, the cause of bed wetting may not be known.
  • Some may have an overactive bladder or a problem with the nerves and muscles in the bladder.

I am a parent of two —  a 12-year-old daughter and a seven-year-old son. 
What worries me most is that the young one never wets the bed but the older one still does. We need your assistance on how we can go about the treatment.
 Worried parent

