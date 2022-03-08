Doc, can a Covid-19 vaccine affect my fertility?

Photo credit: JOSEPH KANYI | NATION MEDIA GROUP

By  Dr Flo

What you need to know:

  • It is good to note that sexual performance can be affected by many other factors, including anxiety about Covid-19 infection and the vaccine, stress, fear/worry, psychological problems, physical illness, relationship challenges, alcoholism among others.
  • In case of recurrent challenges with sexual performance, it is advisable to visit a doctor and/or psychologist for evaluation and management. 

Dear doctor,
I am yet to get the Covid-19 vaccine because I am worried about my fertility. Is it true that it reduces men’s performance and makes women infertile? Kindly advise
K

