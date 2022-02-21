Do contraceptive pills affect who you are attracted to?

Dear Doc,

I read an interesting post on a Facebook group that I belong to. A woman had asked whether the 21-day pills affect our choices for mates. Could you share more insights about this?

Dear reader,

The hormones that affect the reproductive system can also affect who you are attracted to and the hormones in the pill are similar to these hormones.

In the course of the menstrual cycle, around ovulation when fertility is high, women prefer men who have more masculine facial features, whose faces are more symmetrical and who are more genetically unrelated to them. This is an evolutionary trait to ensure the healthiest offspring. Men also find ovulating women more attractive.

During the other phases of the cycle, women prefer men who have less masculine features and less symmetry (attractiveness)since the focus at this time is on better partner investment in the relationship and in the offspring.

The pill removes the mid-cycle bias because there is no ovulation.

The body is in a state similar to non-ovulatory phases of the cycle. Some studies have found that women on the pill are more likely to be attracted to men with less masculine features, similar to the preference during the non-ovulatory phase of the cycle which makes up about 75 per cent of the cycle time.

However, these mid-cycle changes in preference and choice depend on the relationship context: They are significant when judging for short-term relationships but not for long term relationships. This means that yes, taking hormonal contraception may have an effect on choice of mate, but this choice is similar to the choice made during non-ovulatory phase and is also dependent on many other non-biological factors.

What are clots? How do they form in the body?

Dear reader,

A clot is a semi-solid gel like mass formed when certain parts of the blood thicken. Clots are usually formed to plug an injury and stop blood loss.

However, a clot can also be formed inside a blood vessel where there is no obvious injury. Once the clot forms, it can obstruct blood flow through that blood vessel, leading to tissue damage and death (such as heart attacks, and stroke). A small bit of it called an embolus can also break off and travel to another part of the body and block the blood vessels - pulmonary embolism, where there is blockage of blood flow to lung tissue. You get a clot if there is destruction of the inner layer of the blood vessels (endothelium), if there is slow or disordered blood flow or if your blood is “stickier” than usual, for instance due to some genetic blood diseases and cancer.

You are at a higher risk of developing a blood clot if you are obese, if you sit or sleep a long period of time, including during travel; if you smoke, if you use contraceptives containing oestrogen, if you are pregnant, if you or a close family member has had a clot, or if you have other conditions that make it easier for your blood to clot.

Having a clot within your blood vessels anywhere in the body, including the legs, is a medical emergency. This is because a bit of the clot can break off and get stuck in your lungs, causing difficulty in breathing, a fast heart rate, cough, chest pain, dizziness, excessive sweating, change in skin colour, loss of consciousness and even death.

There are tests done to diagnose blood clots and treatment is usually given urgently to prevent complications and/or protect from further damage. It may take weeks or months for a clot to resolve with treatment, and sometimes someone may be put on medication for a while after this, depending on the type of clot they had.

Dear Doc

Is it true that 48 hours after starting antibiotics I can't infect someone else?

Dear reader,

If you have a bacterial infection and start taking antibiotics, for many infections, you stop being infectious after 24 to 48 hours.

However, with some illnesses such as tuberculosis infection , it may take up to two weeks .

The duration from starting antibiotics depends on the infecting bacteria itself, adequacy of the antibiotic dosage, how fast the antibiotic is absorbed and the presence of other medications that affect the efficacy of the antibiotic you are using.

Doctor, why is there no remedy after the removal of a dead baby in the womb? And can the bleeding cause a problem in conceiving again?

A

Dear A,

Having a still birth and/or heavy bleeding after delivery should not cause a problem in conceiving again.

If you feel that you are psychologically ready for another pregnancy, then go ahead. However, it is advisable for you to visit a gynaecologist to try and determine what may have happened during the previous pregnancy and if there is anything that requires treatment.

If you have been trying to conceive for more than a year with no success, then it is advisable for you and your partner to visit a gynaecologist for evaluation.

In women, delay in conceiving can be caused by abnormal ovarian function, hormonal disorders, fallopian tube obstruction and abnormalities of the uterus. Some factors that can increase the risk of infertility are alcoholism, smoking, obesity, severe weight loss, extreme physical or emotional stress, and being over 35 years of age.

In men, infertility can be caused by a disruption of the function of the testicles, ejaculatory dysfunction, hormonal disorders and genetic disorders. Some factors that can increase the risk of infertility include diabetes, alcoholism, smoking, use of steroids, injury to the testicles, being overweight or as a consequence of exposure to some drugs, toxins or radiation.

After being assessed by the doctor, treatment is given based on what is found, if necessary. When you get pregnant again, you should start seeing an obstetrician gynaecologist as soon as you find out you are pregnant. You may need some medications to help sustain the pregnancy or some procedures can be done if necessary to help increase the chances of carrying the baby to term.