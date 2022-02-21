Do contraceptive pills affect who you are attracted to?

What you need to know:

  • The pill removes the mid-cycle bias because there is no ovulation. The body is in a state similar to non-ovulatory phases of the cycle.
  • Some studies have found that women on the pill are more likely to be attracted to men with less masculine features, similar to the preference during the non-ovulatory phase of the cycle which makes up about 75 per cent of the cycle time.

Dear Doc,
I read an interesting post on a Facebook group that I belong to. A woman had asked whether the 21-day pills affect our choices for mates. Could you share more insights about this?

